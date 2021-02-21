Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Chelsea Houska’s baby Walker June: All the cutest pictures of the newest Teen Mom 2 tot


Chelsea Houska close up with family photo in corner.
Houska on Teen Mom 2 before her depature. Pic credit: MTV

Former Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska’s newest addition to her family, Walker June, has fans gushing over the adorable baby photos on her Instagram.

Chelsea is known for not being afraid to be real and honest on her social media.

Just after Walker was born, she posted that her baby bump had not gone away yet. This is something that a lot of women related to, and they were happy she was representing what the average woman goes through.

Chelsea left the Teen Mom 2 series last season, so now fans on Instagram are excited to see the first glimpses into Houska’s life with the new baby.

Chelsea introduces new baby girl Walker June

Walker June was born on January 25th, which happens to be the same day as her older brother Watson’s birthday!

Watson DeBoer was born just four years before his new sister.

“She decided she wanted to share a birthday with her big brother… and surprised us by coming last night,” Chelsea captioned on her Instagram @chelseahouska.

Although Walker was born prematurely, Chelsea ensures that she is a very happy and healthy baby.

The newest member of the DeBoer family

Of course, Houska still looks fabulous while she posed for a photo in the hospital with her newborn and husband.

Walker’s father is Chelsea’s husband of four years, Cole DeBoer.

The couple share three children together; eldest son Watson, 2-year-old daughter Layne, and baby Walker.

Chelsea’s oldest daughter Aubree, who she had while on 16 & Pregnant with her ex-boyfriend, is now 11 years old.

Chelsea often expresses her gratitude for her family online.

“I can’t believe they are mine,” she captioned on a video with the kids singing a lullaby to Walker.

Layne and Walker have a strong sisterly bond

Out of all of the DeBoer children, it seems that Layne has become the most enamored with her baby sister.

Chelsea said on her Instagram that anywhere Walker is will be “where you can find Layne 24/7. Just pressed up against ‘her baby’s’ face at. all. times.”

Houska’s long-time fans are excited to watch her journey

When the 16 & Pregnant episodes staring Chelsea first aired in 2010, Instagram was released that same year.

Now, Houska’s posts featuring Walker receive enormous amounts of love and well wishes in the comments.

Pic credit: @chelseahouska/Instagram

While the majority of responses are positive, Chelsea has received some backlash over some thinking she is using Walker to gain profit on her home goods brand.

Now that drama between Chelsea and former castmates makes a Teen Mom 2 return unlikely, Instagram will have to be the main mode audiences use to catch up with her.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus on MTV.

