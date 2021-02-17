Teen Mom 2: Jenelle Evans calls out Chelsea Houska and Kailyn Lowry for ignoring her at reunions

Jenelle Evans is still talking about how her former Teen Mom 2 costars didn’t really like her. Pic credit: MTV

Jenelle Evans has a history of starting drama with her former Teen Mom 2 stars, especially Kailyn Lowry and Chelsea Houska.

While the girls all appeared to be good friends when the Teen Mom 2 series first started, things quickly took a turn for the worst and Jenelle has been feuding with both Kail and Chelsea back and forth for several years now.

Most recently, Jenelle accused Kail and Chelsea of ignoring her at the Teen Mom 2 reunions.

She accused Kail and Chelsea of being their own clique and not speaking to her. Jenelle explained the dynamic in a video on social media that was shared by a Teen Mom fan page.

Jenelle said, “I’m trying to figure out the best way to say this without being a b***h…umm, let’s just say Chelsea and Kail had their own clique and that was very important to them.”

She added, “So every time we went to reunions or anything, it was no talking to Jenelle, no association and I would be there alone on my phone just pretending like time was passing by.”

Jenelle’s snub at her two costars is the latest in the back-and-forth drama between the women.

Jenelle and Kail throw shade at each other

While Jenelle’s comment about Kail and Chelsea’s behavior at the reunion is the most recent jab thrown, Jenelle has not been the only one to throw shade.

Recently, Kail threw shade at Jenelle during a ‘two truths and a lie’ Tik Tok video she made. In the video, she mentioned bailing a castmate out of jail.

In 2011, Jenelle was allegedly arrested for violating her probation and according to InTouch, Kail sent her $150 so she could post bail.

Despite Kail’s kind gesture, their friendship declined shortly after and escalated when Jenelle’s mother Barbara Evans joked that she would kill Kail during an Instagram live. While Jenelle insisted it was nothing more than a joke, Kail refused to film with her until the producers resolved the situation.

Kail later sent Jenelle her hair care products as a peace offering, and Jenelle burned the items in a fire and posted the video on her Instagram page.

Jenelle’s feud with Chelsea

While Chelsea has typically removed herself from all the drama, she has also had an ongoing feud with Jenelle.

Jenelle has made fun of Chelsea’s style and the way she dresses but Chelsea has rarely responded to the hate. Chelsea’s father, Randy Houska, however, has had no problem calling Jenelle out.

In 2018, Randy, who is a dentist, commented on one of Jenelle’s Snapchat videos. People accused Jenelle of having her teeth knocked out and Jenelle set the record straight to let fans know that she was wearing a retainer to realign her jaw as opposed to having surgery done.

Randy replied to the video and said, “Jaws are ‘re-aligned’ after they have been ‘un-aligned,” implying that something must have happened to her that caused her jaw to move out of alignment.

The video was posted a few weeks after Jenelle called 911 to report her husband David Eason for an alleged domestic violence incident. David threatened Randy after he posted his comment and reminded him that he had guns and not to mess with him.

Jenelle has continued to blame Randy for starting the rumor that she had her teeth knocked out by David.

Even though Jenelle is no longer a part of Teen Mom 2, she continues to stir up drama with her former castmates in order to stay in the limelight.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.