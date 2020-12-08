Jenelle Evans claims Randy Houska started a rumor that David Eason knocked her teeth out

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans has continued to stay relevant through the drama she stirs up on social media.

This time, her latest focus is on Chelsea Houska’s father, Randy Houska.

Jenelle accused him of starting a rumor about her that had recently resurfaced.

The drama started when a fan made a comment on one of Jenelle’s pictures and said, “The only similarity between this picture and the real you is that you both have no teeth.”

Jenelle responded and said, “LMFAO idk why any of you started a rumor about my teeth. I have real teeth, always have unlike most people these days.”

The exchange caused fans to ask more questions about her teeth.

One fan commented and said, “David knocked them over.”

Jenelle replied, “No, and Randy Houska actually started this rumor a few years ago.”

The story behind the teeth rumor

The drama between Randy and Jenelle started in 2018. Randy, who is a dentist, commented on a Snapchat video Jenelle posted.

According to US Weekly, Jenelle said in a video, “Supposedly I got my teeth knocked out, right? Wrong! If you’re dying to know, I have a retainer. Why do I have a retainer on my teeth? Because I’m realigning my jaw. Instead of going the plastic surgery route, like most people do, I’m not.”

Randy replied to the video and said, “Jaws are ‘re-aligned’ after they have been ‘un-aligned,” implying that something must have happened to her that caused her jaw to move out of alignment.

The video was posted a few weeks after Jenelle called 911 to report her husband David Eason for an alleged domestic violence incident.

David Eason Threatens Randy

After Randy commented on Jenelle’s video, David responded and threatened Randy.

According to US Weekly, David said, “I’ve got guns, don’t f—k with me. And I’ve got vicious dogs.”

The incident was not the first time David and Randy had gone back and forth. After David shot and killed their family dog, Randy took aim at him on Twitter.

His post read, “One of my grandkids bit another kid at daycare a few weeks ago. I’m damn glad it was not the Eason daycare or I would be down one grandchild now.”

Even though the drama between Jenelle and Randy began a few years ago, it appears to have resurfaced again. Randy has yet to respond to Jenelle’s most recent tweet.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.