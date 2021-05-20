Teen Mom 2: Leah Messer gives mental health advice ahead of Mental Health Action Day

Leah Messer talked about the importance of taking care of her mental health. Pic credit: MTV

In honor of Mental Health Action Day, Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer was featured in a video, and opened up about what steps she takes to care for her own mental health.

Leah kicked off the video by telling viewers some things she does to take care of her mental health.

Leah shared that she meditates, read books, surrounds herself with “people that really uplift and support” her, and admitted that there is a long list of things she tries to fit into her daily routine.

Leah carves out time for herself every day and unplugs from social media

The 29-year-old mom of three admitted that she has to take time for herself every day so she can keep up with her mental well-being, especially with long days taking care of three daughters and their well-being, as well.

“The way I unplug from the spotlight, from social media, is by monitoring my screen time. I think that’s so huge, it’s so huge for my mental health,” Leah told the camera.

“I know this past year has been difficult for many, many people and if you’re concerned about a family member or a friend, you should definitely take them out to dinner, reach out to them, get them outdoors as much as possible, and definitely advocate for therapy. Therapy is huge,” she shared.

"Mental health IS health!" 👏 Tomorrow is #MentalHealthAction Day!



Leah’s video offered resources for viewers to support their own mental health

Leah told viewers that Thursday is Mental Health Action Day and told them, “Because mental health is health,” and gave them the link to a website on how to take action for their mental health.

The MTV personality ended her video saying, “We all have mental health. What will you do to support yours?”

Leah has become an advocate for health, especially when it comes to her own, lately, after revealing that she found a lump in one of her breasts.

The reality TV star used her health scare to educate her daughters about the importance of women’s health issues and talked to them about self-checks and asking questions without embarrassment.

Leah found it difficult to open up to MTV crews and audiences about her breast cancer scare and admitted to feeling fearful about filming the segments.

The Teen Mom 2 star also shared another health issue she has battled, prescription drug abuse and addiction. She revealed that going to rehab for her addiction has made her a better mom to her three girls, Aleeah, Ali, and Addie.

Leah found herself explaining to viewers why she didn’t have health insurance

Leah recently came under fire after an episode revealed that she didn’t have health insurance at the time of her health crisis, and was fearful she may have to take pain medication again for a procedure involving her breast lump.

She later explained to fans why she didn’t have insurance, and urged others to educate themselves so they didn’t find themselves in the same situation.

Fans can follow the rest of Leah’s health journey and find out what happened with her breast lump as this season of Teen Mom 2 continues.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.