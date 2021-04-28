Teen Mom 2: Leah Messer discusses the importance of women’s health with her girls

Leah had a talk with her daughters about the importance of women’s health. Pic credit: MTV

In a newly released preview clip for Teen Mom 2, Leah Messer talked with her two eldest daughters about the importance of women’s health after she had a health scare of her own.

The clip opens with Leah saying, “My ultrasound is in a few days, and I’m terrified of what it could be. I didn’t realize how important self-exams are, and since my girls are getting older, I wanna make sure they understand, too.”

Leah sat down with her twin girls, Ali and Aleeah, at the playground and explained to them that as girls get older, they deal with changes that happen and embrace what happens when they “become girls.”

Leah was open with her two eldest daughters about female health issues

She asked them, “So you guys know what a menstrual cycle is, right?”

Ali and Aleeah nodded and said, “Mhm.”

Leah continued, “And a week after your menstrual cycle, you are supposed to examine your breasts in the shower,” while demonstrating how to check for lumps.

Leah reassured her twins that if they ever have questions for her, she’ll offer them a safe place to talk. The girls agreed that they feel comfortable coming to their mom with questions.

Leah revealed that she found a lump in her breast and was scheduled for an ultrasound

Later in the clip, Leah filmed from her car and told the camera, “So I scheduled a doctor’s appointment for my gynecologist and today I am going in for an ultrasound of the lump on my breast, right breast. As far as, like, how I’m feeling, I really, I don’t know, I don’t know how to feel.”

“I mean, I don’t want to speak anything into existence. I just want to be extra cautious and make sure that, you know, I keep up with my own health so I can continue to take care of my babies,” she continued.

Leah and her daughters have been in the public eye for over a decade

Leah, who celebrated her 29th birthday over the weekend, has been part of the Teen Mom franchise for 11 years. Recently, Leah’s fans pointed out the reality tv star’s glow-up in recent years.

Leah’s girls are a big part of her life, as evidenced by her social media posts, which often feature her daughters, Ali, Aleeah, and Addie.

Last week, Leah shared a post of her girls participating in a Fairy Boss Mother’s day in her home state of West Virginia.

Her book, Hope, Grace & Faith, is named after her daughters’ middle names. She recently shared that writing another book may be in her future.

Fans can catch up with what else has been keeping Leah busy when the new season and new cast of Teen Mom 2 return to the air next week.

Teen Mom 2 returns to the air on Tuesday, May 4 at 8/7c on MTV.