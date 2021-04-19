Teen Mom 2: Leah Messer’s girls were Fairy Boss Mothers for a day

Leah Messer’s daughters got to be Fairy Boss Mothers for a day. Pic credit: MTV

Over the weekend, Leah Messer of Teen Mom 2 shared with her fans that she and her girls attended a Fairy Boss Mother mentoring event in their home state of West Virginia.

The Fairy Boss Mothers Ball was held in Charleston, West Virginia. It allowed young girls to be princesses for a day while they explored their future careers, dressed up in attire as their future selves.

Leah’s fans wanted to see more of her day-to-day, and she was happy to share

Leah shared on her IG stories that one thing her fans have asked for more of is her day-to-day activities with her daughters, Aleeah, Ali, and Addie.

Leah first shared video from her home, where her daughters were busy in the background making posters for their event. When she asked daughter Ali what her poster would say, she replied, “Little girls with dreams become women with vision.”

Leah replied to Ali, “That’s right, queen.”

Leah told her followers that if they were in the Charleston area, she’d see them at the event in the drive-through. She asked her daughters, “Are you ready to see little girls get crowned? Yay!”

Leah shared pics and video of her girls attending a Fairy Boss Mother event this weekend. Pic credit: @leahmesser/Instagram

Leah’s daughters had a great time at the Fairy Boss Mother event that empowers little girls

After the event, Leah shared video from inside her car, where she wore a tiara and asked her daughters if they had fun at the ball.

All three of Leah’s girls excitedly screamed, “Yeah!” as they put their arms in the air.

Leah shared some still pics from the event, one showing Ali in a beautiful floral dress, holding her poster that read, “Little girls with dreams become women with visions.”

Leah later shared a post on her Instagram account with more pics and captioned her post, “My heart was full of joy watching all of these beautiful faces light up with pure happiness at the 3rd Annual FairyBossMother’s Mentoring Event – We wouldn’t have wanted to spend our afternoon any other way.”

“Thank you, @leeshialee – for organizing this event and allowing all to see they CAN sparkle, shine, and create a world full of magic. 💫 You are incredible & we love you! Next year’s Fairybossmother & Mini Bosses Ball can’t come soon enough. 💃🏻👑👑👑”

Leah made headlines last week when her fans praised her “glow up” in an appreciation post. Leah has been open about her past struggles with addiction and has overcome a lot in recent years.

Leah will return to the air next month for another season of Teen Mom 2

Fans can catch up with everything else going on Leah’s life when Teen Mom 2 returns to the air on Tuesday, May 4.

Leah will be joining returning cast members Kail Lowry, Briana DeJesus and Jade Cline as well as new cast member, Ashley Jones.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus, returning to the air on Tuesday, May 4 at 8/7c on MTV.