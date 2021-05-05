Teen Mom 2: Briana DeJesus debuts full sleeve tattoo done by new boyfriend, fans react

Briana debuts a new full sleeve tattoo as fans react Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus surprised fans with pictures of a new full sleeve tattoo, done by her tattoo artist boyfriend, Javi Gonzalez, and her followers had mixed reactions.

After the premiere of Season 11 of Teen Mom 2, Briana debuted the new tattoo, extending from her left wrist to her left shoulder.

The intricate tattoo shows a tattered female face, surrounded by skulls, roses, and spiders. Her tattoo with her daughter’s name Stella on her left shoulder can be seen above the new ink.

Briana shared a video and two still pics of the art and captioned them, “Only person I trust to decorate my skin or whatever 😂 @javi_tattooz #hiscanvas,”

Javi also showcased his work on his own page with the caption, “::NowBooking:: Chipping away at this sleeve can’t wait to finish. Thanks for looking 🙏”

Briana’s followers weren’t sure what to think of her new tattoo, and some even wondered if it was actually her in the post.

Briana’s followers didn’t believe she was the tattoo model

Some of Briana’s followers didn’t believe it was her in the photo because her face couldn’t be seen.

One fan wrote, “I honestly don’t think this is her. I think she is just posting from his page and recommending him for people who are interested [sic]. I could be wrong but that is my observation. 🤷‍♀️”

Another said, “it is her, she already had the lower sleeve done. I think the top half is the new ink,”

Briana’s fans spoke out about her choice of body ink done by her tattoo artist boyfriend. Pic credit: @_brianadejesus/Instagram

Someone pointed out that the “Stella” tattoo on Briana’s shoulder gave away her identity and said, “no, it is her. You can see the Stella tattoo on her shoulder. It’s a nice tattoo but I don’t think it fits her.”

Others had comments on her choice of body art, saying it was “creepy,”

One fan pointed out that because of the tattoo she may always be reminded of Javi, if and when they ever break up.

Briana didn’t respond to her own followers, but replied with emojis on Javi’s page. Pic credit: @_brianadejesus/Instagram and javi_tattooz/Instagram

Briana takes a break from social media

Briana recently took a brief hiatus from social media, telling her fans that she’s been “taking some well needed time away.”

She also talked publicly about Javi for the first time, admitting the “wrong thing” she did in the past, and teased fans that he would be making a “little grand entrance” on this season of Teen Mom 2.

Fans can catch up with Briana, meet her new boyfriend Javi, and follow the rest of the cast now that a new season of Teen Mom 2 has returned to the air.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.