Teen Mom 2: Briana DeJesus wishes herself a happy birthday, fans think she looks older than her age

Briana turned 27 this week, but many of her followers think she looks much older. Pic credit: MTV

Briana DeJesus wished herself a happy 27th birthday on social media and her followers commented, with many saying she looks older than she really is, and others making rude comments about her.

The mom of two shared a selfie with her 1.1 million followers from the set of the Teen Mom 2 reunion, where she had full makeup and hair glam, and sat in front of the backdrop for the reunion set.

Briana simply captioned her post, “Teen mom 2 reunion [red heart emoji] #27neverlookedsogood[.]” The MTV personality has since disabled comments on her post.

The MTV personality came under fire for her looks in her latest selfie

Followers of the Teen Mom 2 star commented on Briana’s post before she disabled comments, and although many wished her a happy birthday, there were several trolls who blasted her appearance, and her character.

One of Briana’s followers commented, “27?! I seriously thought you were maybe early 30s[.]”

“Looking like a dude with no makeup,” another one of Briana’s followers commented.

Briana’s followers commented on her appearance before she disabled comments. Pic credit: @_brianadejesus/Instagram

Another fan of the show wrote, “Can’t hide your ratchetness with a million filters girl[.]”

More trolls commented on Bri’s appearance

“That don’t even look like Brianna,” said another follower, and someone else replied, “filters. She still ratchet af[.]”

“I honestly thought it was Jade at 1st lmao,” said one more commenter.

Not all comments were directed at Briana’s appearance, however

One fan commented on Briana’s actions towards her baby daddies, specifically referencing a scene from this week’s episode.

“It’s very sad how u blame your kids fathers! Didn’t you wonder where your daughter was and how don’t you always answer your phone knowing your daughter isn’t home! Stop everyone else and be a better mother yourself!” Said one troll.

In this week’s episode, Nova’s dad, Devoin, was late to pick her up from gymnastics practice, and Briana claimed she didn’t see a missed call and only found a voicemail on her phone after Nova was already home and in her room.

Several of Briana’s followers chose to diss her appearance on her birthday post. Pic credit: @_brianadejesus/Instagram

Another one of Bri’s followers commented, “She looks 47,” and another replied to the comment, “she paid to look that age,” seemingly referring to the extensive plastic surgery that Briana has had.

Briana shared some pics of birthday balloons and birthday dessert, while she was in NYC. Pic credit: @_brianadejesus/Instagram

Briana was in NYC during her birthday to film the Teen Mom 2 reunion

Briana, along with the rest of the Teen Mom 2 crew, were in Times Square in New York City this week to tape this season’s reunion episode.

The MTV star shared several pics from her trip, as did her new boyfriend, Javi Gonzalez, and shared some pics of birthday gifts she received from friends and family.

Ironically, Briana was mistaken for another MTV personality, Nessa Diab, when Leah Messer shared a pic from the reunion earlier this week.

Briana’s baby daddies have taken center stage in her storyline this season

Briana made headlines this week after Tuesday night’s episode showed her baby daddy Devoin picking up their daughter Nova late from gymnastics. He accused Briana of having double standards after she was seen being late to pick up Nova from school in another episode.

Another storyline for Briana this season, and in prior seasons, is her other baby daddy, Luis Hernandez’s absence in their daughter Stella’s life.

Fans of the show will be looking forward to the highly anticipated reunion special later this year, but for now, there’s plenty more drama to catch up on every Tuesday night.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.