Teen Mom 2: Briana DeJesus thinks she ‘failed’ Stella after Luis Hernandez no-shows on her

This week on Teen Mom 2, viewers watched as Briana DeJesus was let down yet again after her baby daddy, Luis Hernandez, stood up their daughter, Stella for a play date.

Briana received a text from Luis while driving with her friend, Shirley, asking to see their three-year-old daughter, as well as talk to Briana.

The two arranged to meet at a trampoline park where Briana brought along Stella and her older sister, Nova.

When Luis no-showed once again, his excuse was that he ‘overslept’

Like he has done so many times in the past, Luis no-showed, claiming that he overslept. Briana told her mom, Roxanne, “He said that he overslept, and he hasn’t slept the last three days. He said ‘sorry.’ I said, ‘I don’t need an apology — you owe Stella an apology because she asked for you.'”

“The fact that he slept through, that is the worst excuse anybody can give anybody,” Roxanne told her daughter, Briana.

Briana got emotional and admitted to feeling ‘guilty’ that Stella doesn’t have both parents in her life

When it came time for Briana’s confessional, she got emotional as she told cameras, “I feel like I’m trying to protect Stella and show her as much love as I possibly can. It’s just hard to see Nova with her father and then Stella not with her dad.”

“I know Stella doesn’t understand right now, but later down the road, when she gets older, she will. What am I supposed to say to her?” She asked.

The 26-year-old mom of two added, “It’s really hard as a mom. I feel so guilty bringing her into this world and her not being able to experience both parents. I feel like I failed her. I failed her, and I knew this was going to happen, and I failed her.”

Luis’ absence is nothing new, unfortunately

Stella has unfortunately been dealing with her father’s absence in her life since she was born in 2017. Briana has repeatedly tried to get Luis to be present in their daughter’s life, to no avail.

Although Luis has been largely absent from his daughter’s life, some fans of the show put equal blame on Briana for allowing it to happen continually.

Briana’s other baby daddy, Devoin Austin, has gotten more respect from fans when it comes to being present in his daughter’s life. Devoin has been spending more regular time with Nova, as well as her little sister, Stella.

Fans can catch up with how Luis and Briana’s situation plays out the rest of this season every Tuesday night on MTV.

