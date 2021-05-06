Teen Mom 2: Briana DeJesus feels ‘guilty’ daughter Stella doesn’t have both parents in her life

Briana feels “guilty” that her youngest daughter, Stella, doesn’t have her dad, Luis, in her life. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus admitted to feeling guilty that her youngest daughter, Stella, doesn’t have both parents in her life, since her ex and baby daddy, Luis Hernandez, has been an absent father.

In a new preview clip for Teen Mom 2, Briana is seen reading a text as she rides as a passenger in a car with her friend, Shirley. She said, “Luis said, ‘Can I see Stella Sunday?'”

Briana got emotional admitting her guilt about Stella’s father, Luis, being absent in her life

In the next scene, Briana has tears in her eyes and put her fist under her chin as she told cameras in a confessional, “I feel so guilty, her not being able to experience both parents,” as daughter Stella sat on the sofa, looking across the room.

The 26-year-old mom of two has been dealing with Stella’s father, Luis, being absent for most of her life, since Stella’s birth in 2017.

Viewers have watched as Briana repeatedly asked Luis to spend time with Stella and contribute financially, only to continually let Briana and Stella down by not showing up and not pitching in.

During the few rare occasions that Luis did show up to visit with his daughter, Stella acted shy, since he was essentially a stranger to his own child because of his continued absence in her life.

Briana has said that because she won’t be in a relationship with Luis, he takes it out on Stella

Briana feels that Luis is upset that she doesn’t want a long-term relationship with him, and therefore takes it out on their daughter, Stella. Briana said, “But what sucks more is that he gave Stella (and me) an ounce of hope he could actually be a father figure in her life, only to sweep that away the second I wouldn’t be with him for the long term.”

During the last season of Teen Mom 2, viewers watched as Briana had a one-night stand with Luis after one of his DJ gigs, and she contracted an STD from him.

Briana admitted that her other baby daddy, Devoin, has unfairly taken the heat for Luis’ absence

Briana revealed last year that because Luis has been largely absent in her and Stella’s life, that her other ex/baby daddy, Devoin Austin, unfairly takes all the heat.

She tweeted about Luis not showing up last year, saying, “Lmao Luis is MIA. Haven’t heard from him, seen him, idk if he’s even alive. And yes I am a cry baby, leave me alone lol and I only stay at one’s neck cause he can do better and he should. I can’t find baldys neck to even be on it.”

Briana, who recently showed off a full sleeve tattoo done by new boyfriend Javi, got accused of having double standards after the first episode this season after she was late to pick up Nova from school.

Briana frequently has shaded Devoin for not being present enough in Nova’s life, although he makes an effort to spend time not only with Nova, but with Briana’s other daughter, Stella.

Fans can continue to keep up with Briana and all the rest of the drama brought on by her issues with her baby daddies now that Season 11 of Teen Mom 2 has premiered.

