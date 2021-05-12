Teen Mom 2 fans have mixed feelings about Briana DeJesus and Luis’ absence in Stella’s life

Teen Mom 2 fans spoke out about Luis’ absence in Stella’s life. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 veteran Briana DeJesus received mixed messages from fans after this week’s episode when viewers watched as Luis Hernandez skipped out on their daughter, Stella.

Some fans blamed Briana for allowing this to happen while others put the blame on Luis.

Briana has contineud to struggle with her baby daddy, Luis and how his absent parenting has affected Stella.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Luis told Briana he wanted to spend time with Stella

While driving with her friend Shirley, Briana received a surprising text from Luis and he asked her if he could talk to her and spend time with Stella.

The text message shocked Briana given that it was out of the blue. Briana voiced how bad she felt for Stella because Luis had not really been present in her life.

Briana decided to take Stella along with her big sister Nova to an indoor trampoline park to meet Luis. Briana was a little hesitant given Luis’s history of not showing up when he’s promised he would.

Love Teen Mom as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Stella was excited about the playdate, and because her father has been absent for most of her life, she called him by his first name, Luis.

On the way to the park, Briana’s older daughter Nova was hopeful that Luis was waiting for them at the facility even though Briana informed them that Luis hadn’t responded to her texts.

Luis didn’t show for his playdate with Stella

When Luis didn’t show, Briana was upset about having to disappoint her daughter once again with the news that her daddy had stood them up.

The Teen Mom Twitter page shared a gif of Briana crying in front of the confessional camera saying, “What am I supposed to say?”

Fans of the show spoke out, and not all of them sided with Briana

Fans had mixed feelings about the situation and gave their opinion on social media.

One fan of the show felt that Briana knew what kind of father Luis would be and blamed her saying, “Shut up with your pathetic bulls**t. You did it with nova and now your[sic] doing it with Louis[sic]. YOU KNEW WHAT HE WAS ALL About. You got yourself pregnant. DEAL WITH IT !! MTV GET RID OF THIS HORRIFIC BAD INFLUENCE!”

Another Teen Mom 2 fan thought Briana should give up on Luis and be less casual about having unprotected sex.

They said, “Walk away and make sure you’re getting child support. He’s a dirt bag. Start choosing better guys and keep your legs together!”

One of Briana’s supporters told the MTV personality, “Big hugs it’s not your fault bre don’t blame it on you there’s nothing you can dk know matter how much you try you can’t change a person that doesn’t wanna be change.”

Teen Mom 2 fans spoke out about Luis’ absence in Stella and Briana’s lives. Pic credit: @teenmom/Twitter

Some fans stuck up for Briana in this situation and felt Luis was more to blame.

“Luis begged Brianna to keep the baby and then he deserted them both. He is not a father, but a sperm donor. Stella does deserve better,” said one of Briana’s supporters.

Another commented, “I always remember that scene. It angers me even more. He has zero effort. He only was consistent when Brianna slept with him. So, she has to sleep with him to get him to see his daughter more than once a year? Like my dude”

Some fans supported Briana. Pic credit: @teenmom/Twitter

Briana hasn’t had the best of luck when it comes to her baby daddies

Briana recently revealed that she feels “guilty” that her youngest daughter, Stella, doesn’t have both parents in her life. Briana’s daughter, Nova, sees her dad Devoin regularly and he even spends time with Stella when they get together.

After the season premiere, Devoin accused Briana of having double standards after she was late picking up Nova from school because she’s often bashed him for the same thing.

Fans of the show will get to meet Briana’s new love interest, her tattoo artist boyfriend Javi, whom Briana said will be making a “little grand entrance” this season.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.