Teen Mom 2 Fans blast Briana DeJesus, praise Devoin in clip of their relationship timeline

After MTV released a clip of Briana and Devoin’s relationship timeline, fans of the show bashed Briana and showed support for her ex, Devoin. Pic credit: MTV

MTV’s Teen Mom shared Briana DeJesus and Devoin Austin’s relationship timeline from Teen Mom 2 and fans of the show put Briana on blast for her parenting decisions and treatment of her baby daddy, Devoin.

Teen Mom’s caption for the video read, “Briana & Devoin’s Relationship Timeline Ever since 16 and Pregnant, Briana and Devoin have been through so many ups and downs, all while navigating co-parenting their daughter Nova. We’re looking back on their relationship over the past decade before #TeenMom2 returns next Tuesday! 📺”

Briana was first introduced to viewers in 2012 when she and Devoin appeared on 16 and Pregnant, before making an appearance on Teen Mom 3, and then being added to the cast of Teen Mom 2 in 2017.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Briana and Devoin have had a rocky relationship since they debuted on MTV

Briana often argued with Devoin about not contributing enough financially or emotionally and even claimed that he skipped out on their daughter Nova’s birth.

Devoin later clarified during a Coffee Convos podcast episode with Kail Lowry that he was set up to leave the hospital in order to make him look like a deadbeat dad.

Devoin, along with fans of the show, watched the clip and formed their opinions, and sounded off in the comments

Devoin commented on one follower’s reply, when they wrote, “Knowing the truth makes watching this harder. They did him dirty they sent him home to shower then played it off like he was at basketball. They’re toxic asf I blame the mom”

Devoin showed up to reply, “yea that s**t was so janky”

Devoin was reading fans’ comments and replied to one about the hospital scene when Nova was born. Pic credit: @teenmom/Instagram

More fans got candid in the comments

One wrote, “Out of all the teen moms on Teen Mom 2 she one I don’t care for, she’s not independent at all and never learn from her lessons.”

Another said, “I skip her scenes on #teenmom2. She ruins the show.”

Fans got candid about their feelings towards Briana and Devoin. Pic credit: @teenmom/Instagram

More fans spoke out and some had a lot to say. One Teen Mom 2 fan wrote, “Her mom and sister are so toxic and all 3 of them are creating daddy issues for Nova, I don’t blame him for not wanting to come see her in their place – all they do is sit and judge and stare. None of them are perfect, she is definitely not all independent like she wants to paint herself to be, he tries but all she does is nag.”

They continued, “I would hate to have a bm like that. The least she could do is let him take her to the playground, she acts like he has to have supervised visits or something. They are super annoying, it’s no wonder all 3 of them all single! #TheBlindLeadingTheBlind I wouldn’t miss them if they weren’t on the show !”

One fan was not impressed with Briana, her mom, nor her sister. Pic credit: @teenmom/Instagram

Briana is no stranger to controversy

Briana recently stirred up some controversy when she shared a clickbait article claiming that fellow Teen Mom 2 castmate Kail Lowry was in a relationship with Devoin. Kail set the record straight and told her fans, “Devoin & I are not in a relationship. Do not fall for the click bait.”

Briana later deleted most of her tweets on her Twitter account and removed an Instagram post that also contained a link to the clickbait article.

Fans of the show can catch up with Briana and the rest of the new cast next week when a new season of Teen Mom 2 returns.

Teen Mom 2 returns to the air on Tuesday, May 4 at 8/7c on MTV.