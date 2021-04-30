Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
News

Teen Mom 2 Fans blast Briana DeJesus, praise Devoin in clip of their relationship timeline


Briana DeJesus and Devoin Austin of Teen Mom 2
After MTV released a clip of Briana and Devoin’s relationship timeline, fans of the show bashed Briana and showed support for her ex, Devoin. Pic credit: MTV

MTV’s Teen Mom shared Briana DeJesus and Devoin Austin’s relationship timeline from Teen Mom 2 and fans of the show put Briana on blast for her parenting decisions and treatment of her baby daddy, Devoin.

Teen Mom’s caption for the video read, “Briana & Devoin’s Relationship Timeline Ever since 16 and Pregnant, Briana and Devoin have been through so many ups and downs, all while navigating co-parenting their daughter Nova. We’re looking back on their relationship over the past decade before #TeenMom2 returns next Tuesday! 📺”

Briana was first introduced to viewers in 2012 when she and Devoin appeared on 16 and Pregnant, before making an appearance on Teen Mom 3, and then being added to the cast of Teen Mom 2 in 2017.

Related Gallery
View More Pics

Briana and Devoin have had a rocky relationship since they debuted on MTV

Briana often argued with Devoin about not contributing enough financially or emotionally and even claimed that he skipped out on their daughter Nova’s birth.

monsterscriticsreality

664 1,040

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

Hitting with a hashtag! 👊🏻 Teen Mom OG’s Maci Bookout and her husband Taylor McKinney have ...

View

Apr 28

88 4
Open
Hitting with a hashtag! 👊🏻 Teen Mom OG’s Maci Bookout and her husband Taylor McKinney have some new shirts available through their clothing line and the new pieces are a direct shot at Ryan and Mackenzie Edwards.⁠ ⁠ The couple started their own clothing line called Things That Matter. The line brings awareness to important topics such as Autism acceptance, PCOS awareness, and breast cancer.⁠ ⁠ But now, after the explosive reunion episode, the line dropped some new merchandise. See the three new t-shirts, each with their own hashtags, at our #linkinbio!⁠ ⁠ (📸: MTV)⁠ --------⁠ #teenmomog #teenmom #macibookout #taylormckinney #ryanedwards #larryedwards #teenmomfight #teenmomdrama #teenmomreunion #fight #hashtags #youngmom #16andpregnant #teenmomfan #teenmomlife #teenmomshaderoom #kaillowry #kailynlowry #teenmom2fan #teenmomtea #JenelleEvans #ChelseaHouska #MTV #MTVTeenMom #teenmom2 #thingsthatmatter #clothingline⁠ #mackenzieedwards #maciteenmom

Hitting with a hashtag! 👊🏻 Teen Mom OG’s Maci Bookout and her husband Taylor McKinney have some new shirts available through their clothing line and the new pieces are a direct shot at Ryan and Mackenzie Edwards.⁠

The couple started their own clothing line called Things That Matter. The line brings awareness to important topics such as Autism acceptance, PCOS awareness, and breast cancer.⁠

But now, after the explosive reunion episode, the line dropped some new merchandise. See the three new t-shirts, each with their own hashtags, at our #linkinbio!⁠

(📸: MTV)⁠
--------⁠
#teenmomog #teenmom #macibookout #taylormckinney #ryanedwards #larryedwards #teenmomfight #teenmomdrama #teenmomreunion #fight #hashtags #youngmom #16andpregnant #teenmomfan #teenmomlife #teenmomshaderoom #kaillowry #kailynlowry #teenmom2fan #teenmomtea #JenelleEvans #ChelseaHouska #MTV #MTVTeenMom #teenmom2 #thingsthatmatter #clothingline⁠ #mackenzieedwards #maciteenmom ...

88 4

Devoin later clarified during a Coffee Convos podcast episode with Kail Lowry that he was set up to leave the hospital in order to make him look like a deadbeat dad.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Teen Mom (@teenmom)

Love Teen Mom as Much as We Do?
Join Us On Facebook!

Devoin, along with fans of the show, watched the clip and formed their opinions, and sounded off in the comments

Devoin commented on one follower’s reply, when they wrote, “Knowing the truth makes watching this harder. They did him dirty they sent him home to shower then played it off like he was at basketball. They’re toxic asf I blame the mom”

Devoin showed up to reply, “yea that s**t was so janky”

Devoin Austin of Teen Mom 2 on Instagram
Devoin was reading fans’ comments and replied to one about the hospital scene when Nova was born. Pic credit: @teenmom/Instagram

More fans got candid in the comments

One wrote, “Out of all the teen moms on Teen Mom 2 she one I don’t care for, she’s not independent at all and never learn from her lessons.”

Another said, “I skip her scenes on #teenmom2. She ruins the show.”

Briana DeJesus and Devoin Austin of Teen Mom 2 on Instagram
Fans got candid about their feelings towards Briana and Devoin. Pic credit: @teenmom/Instagram

More fans spoke out and some had a lot to say. One Teen Mom 2 fan wrote, “Her mom and sister are so toxic and all 3 of them are creating daddy issues for Nova, I don’t blame him for not wanting to come see her in their place – all they do is sit and judge and stare. None of them are perfect, she is definitely not all independent like she wants to paint herself to be, he tries but all she does is nag.”

They continued, “I would hate to have a bm like that. The least she could do is let him take her to the playground, she acts like he has to have supervised visits or something. They are super annoying, it’s no wonder all 3 of them all single! #TheBlindLeadingTheBlind I wouldn’t miss them if they weren’t on the show !”

Briana DeJesus of Teen Mom 2 on Instagram
One fan was not impressed with Briana, her mom, nor her sister. Pic credit: @teenmom/Instagram

Briana is no stranger to controversy

Briana recently stirred up some controversy when she shared a clickbait article claiming that fellow Teen Mom 2 castmate Kail Lowry was in a relationship with Devoin. Kail set the record straight and told her fans, “Devoin & I are not in a relationship. Do not fall for the click bait.”

Briana later deleted most of her tweets on her Twitter account and removed an Instagram post that also contained a link to the clickbait article.

Fans of the show can catch up with Briana and the rest of the new cast next week when a new season of Teen Mom 2 returns.

Teen Mom 2 returns to the air on Tuesday, May 4 at 8/7c on MTV.

Mona Wexler
Latest posts by Mona Wexler (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
RELATED POSTS
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x