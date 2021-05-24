Teen Mom 2: Briana DeJesus’s fans are confused after she tweets about boyfriend Javi

After Briana DeJesus tweeted about her boyfriend Javi, some of her fans were confused by his name. Pic credit: MTV and @javi_tattooz/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus tweeted about her new man, Javi Gonzalez, and it confused some of her followers.

The MTV personality shared a post with her followers about her man loving to feed her, but when she mentioned his name, Javi, some of her followers were scratching their heads.

On Sunday afternoon, Briana tweeted, “If y’all see me gaining weight, blame Javi cause I swear this man loves feeding me 😂 love this life[.]”

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

In a subsequent tweet, Briana told her followers, “I’m always so indecisive so when we go out to eat, he makes sure he orders me everything I want on the menu 😂 it’s so funny 😂”

When some of her followers read the name Javi, they assumed it was another man by the same name who she dated previously, Javi Marroquin.

Briana’s followers commented on her post, with some questioning whether the Javi she mentioned was her ex, Javi Marroquin

Bri shared two tweets and referenced her new boyfriend, Javi, who some fans thought was her ex, Javi. Pic credit: @xobrianadej/Twitter

“Not Javi from teen mom I think her most current bf was named Javi also,” one of Briana’s followers replied on her post.

Love Teen Mom as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Another one of Bri’s followers admitted they stalked her social media account to confirm which Javi she was tweeting about, “Different Javi guys, I just stalked her insta[.]”

Briana’s fans questioned which Javi she was referring to in her tweet. Pic credit: @xobrianadej/Twitter

“The Javi from the show?” one follower asked.

Some of Briana’s followers made jokes about Javi Marroquin and brought Kail Lowry into the comments

Some of Briana’s followers made jokes about Javi Marroquin, her and Kail Lowry’s ex. Pic credit: @xobrianadej/Twitter

One fan of Briana’s joked, “😂😂😂 is this pay back to Kail[?]” while another commented, “It’s the married man 🤣🤣🤣”

Briana and Kail have been in an ongoing feud for years, with things escalating after Briana dated Javi Marroquin shortly after he and Kail split. Tensions rose when the two became involved in a physical altercation during the 2018 taping of the show’s reunion.

Things seemed to have cooled off for a bit, and Kail has since been spotted with one of Bri’s exes, Devoin Austin, backstage during the taping for the reunion.

Things got heated again between the two Teen Mom 2 stars earlier this year when Briana shared clickbait articles that insinuated Kail and Devoin were in a relationship. Things seemed to have calmed down between them, although Bri continued to share more clickbait articles about Kail and Devoin after the reunion.

Briana has kept her relationship with Javi Gonzalez private, so many fans didn’t know they have been dating

It’s understandable why some might be confused about Briana’s relationship with her new boyfriend. Most fans know that the Teen Mom 2 star briefly dated Javi Marroquin, Kail Lowry’s ex-husband and baby daddy to her son, Lincoln.

However, Bri’s new boyfriend, Javi Gonzalez, has stayed out of the limelight for the most part, as she admitted that her tattoo artist beau prefers to lay low in the public eye.

The couple has been dating for about eight months now, and it looked as though things are getting serious after she shared a pic of them at the filming of the Teen Mom 2 reunion.

Briana shared a pic of herself and Javi in the elevator lobby at their hotel, and captioned it, “Future hubby.”

Briana joined the rest of the cast of Teen Mom 2 in Times Square in New York City last week to tape the reunion special and it just so happened that her birthday was during the same time.

The mom of two shared a selfie from the reunion for her 27th birthday as well as pics and video in her Instagram stories of dinner with her new man.

Fans will get to meet Javi number two this season on the show, as Briana said he’ll be making a “little grand entrance.”

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.