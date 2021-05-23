Teen Mom 2: Briana DeJesus continues to share clickbait about Kailyn and Devoin after reunion

After Kail and Devoin were spotted backstage together at the Teen Mom 2 reunion, Briana continues to post clickbait articles about them. Pic credit: MTV

Briana DeJesus and Kail Lowry of Teen Mom 2 have a long history of feuds, and recently, Briana has been sharing plenty of clickbait articles aimed at her ex and baby daddy, Devoin Austin, suggesting he’s in a relationship with Kail.

Briana took some “well needed time away” from social media earlier this month and deleted most of her tweets after claiming that Kail and Devoin were in a relationship back in April of this year.

Kail wasn’t about to let her followers believe there was any truth to the articles Briana was sharing, and called out Briana, telling her followers, “Devoin & I are not in a relationship. Do not fall for the click bait.”

Kail later went on to share that Devoin is happily in a relationship with his current girlfriend and shared a pic of him posing with her, from his social media account.

Now, Briana is continuing to share similar clickbait articles, even insinuating that Kail is pregnant with Devoin’s baby, both on her Instagram stories and Twitter.

Kail sparked some rumors when she was seen hanging out backstage with Devoin last week while the crew was in Times Square in New York City to film the Teen Mom 2 reunion special.

Kail also had Devoin on her podcast, Coffee Convos, earlier this year to talk about his food truck business and to give him a platform to speak candidly about how he feels he was portrayed inaccurately on the show and by Briana and her family.

One of the clickbait articles Briana continues to share, insinuating yet again, that Kail is in a relationship with Devoin. Pic credit: @_brianadejesus/Instagram

It seems that Kail and Briana are constantly at war, jealous over dating each other’s exes

Kail and Briana’s dislike for each other started when Bri joined the Teen Mom 2 cast in 2017. After Kail and her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin divorced, he briefly dated Briana, and although it didn’t last long, it seemed to leave a bad taste in Kail’s mouth.

Briana continues to share clickbait articles aimed at Kail and Devoin. Pic credit: @_brianadejesus/Instagram

Since then, the two have taken shots at each other on social media, and things even turned physical when their feud ended in a brawl at the reunion in 2018.

Briana has moved on with a new Javi in her life

Briana is now with another Javi, her new tattoo artist boyfriend. She shared a pic with her new man at the reunion taping last week during her birthday, and called him her “future husband.”

Going off their past, it doesn’t look like Kail and Briana will call a truce any time soon, but it certainly keeps fans of the show entertained.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.