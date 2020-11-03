Teen Mom 2 spoilers: Briana DeJesus blasts Kailyn Lowry after latest fight at reunion filming

Briana DeJesus blasted Kailyn Lowry after a recent fight during the virtual filming of the Teen Mom 2 reunion.

A virtual meeting didn’t stop the drama from unfolding between Briana and Kail, as Briana threw some serious digs in Kail’s direction.

In an Instagram post that has since been deleted, Briana hinted at the drama.

She said, “While one would think Kail would be more concerned with her recent arrest or selling her foot pics on OnlyFans, we had an encounter at the reunion yesterday and it’s safe to say shit got awkward…I’m telling ALL regarding what went on…you’ll see her for the petty person she continues to be.”

Briana’s comment comes following recent news that Kail was arrested in September for an alleged physical altercation with ex Chris Lopez over their son Lux.

As if the jab at Kail’s arrest news wasn’t harsh enough, Briana went straight for the jugular and added, “I’ll continue living life in my own lane with a man who LOVES me and makes me HAPPY (and doesn’t lay his hands on me)…”

The comment was seemingly in reference to Kail’s breakdown during the latest episode of Teen Mom 2, where she revealed details of her “toxic” relationship with Chris and alluded to domestic violence claims.

The reunion battle

In a recent interview with CELEBUZZ, Briana explained the reunion altercation in more detail.

According to Briana, Dr. Drew asked Kail how she felt about seeing her, and Kail replied that she “didn’t care to comment.”

Briana said, “I decided to pipe in…I told Kail that it wasn’t that serious, I was happy to see her, and wished her nothing but the best going forward.”

But Briana wasn’t letting Kail off that easily and added, “It’s clear she still has a grudge against me…which, given the news of her arrest…one would think she’d have better things to worry about like dealing with the courts for allegedly beating her baby daddy instead of me.”

Briana continued, “But, Kail will be Kail and there’s no changing that- and, frankly, I don’t care to…I kept it classy and she kept it exactly what would be expected. She’s immature and shows no growth. It’s sad.”

Briana and Kail’s feuding history

The dramatic reunion is just the most recent altercation between Briana and Kail, as the enemies have had an ongoing feud since Briana joined the cast in 2017.

Briana started dating Kail’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, and while the relationship didn’t last long, the ladies still managed to get into a physical altercation during the 2018 Teen Mom 2 reunion over it.

Following the altercation, the two have continued to throw shade at one another through social media.

Briana stirred the pot when she began flirting with Chris Lopez on Instagram. He posted a video of himself working out, and Briana asked him when they were gonna workout together.

Chris disabled comments on the video shortly after her post.

Kail has yet to comment on the latest drama at the reunion, but based on Briana’s spoilers, it’s sure to keep fans on the edge of their seats.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7 c on MTV.