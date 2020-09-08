Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry sold $500 feet pics on OnlyFans

Kailyn Lowry has been in the news a lot lately, and she recently made a surprising admission during an interview with Domenick Nati.

The Teen Mom 2 star dished about her baby daddies, co-stars, and more. But her most surprising admission was about her new moneymaking venture.

Kail joined OnlyFans ‘as a joke’

Kail told Domenick that she joined the adult website Only fans “as a joke” but ended up making money from it.

Although she’s been somewhat successful, Kailyn says she won’t be very active on the site. “I barely get on it…they want too much from me and it’s just not for me,” she explained.

Kail admitted that she made money by sending photos of her feet to a fan who requested them. “I sent one with like my feet in the pool, so that was like, very picturesque,” she explained.

“Is that like $500?” Domenick asked.

“Yeah,” Kail responded.

Kailyn didn’t reveal how many feet pics she ended up selling or what she ultimately made on OnlyFans, but it’s safe to say she’s done pretty well for herself.

The interview covered a wide range of topics

Kail had a lot to talk about aside from her new moneymaking venture. Just over a month ago, she welcomed her fourth child, Creed.

Kailyn’s relationship with Creed’s father Chris Lopez has been tumultuous, to say the least, and she discussed it with Domenick.

Kailyn also talked about her feuds with fellow Teen Moms Briana DeJesus and Jenelle Evans but said she’s trying to take the high road and not respond when they try to bring her into the drama.

The whole interview came right as the new season of Teen Mom 2 premieres. This season will document Kailyn’s pregnancy and the drama surrounding it. The season will also follow Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, Briana DeJesus, and Jade Cline.

Leah will, for the first time, discuss her prescription drug abuse and recovery this season. Teen Mom 2 fans have suspected for years that Leah had a drug problem, but she never confirmed it. Now, it seems the mom-of-three is ready to talk about her long-rumored addiction.

In the trailer for this season, Briana DeJesus reveals that she caught an STD from her ex and second baby daddy Luis. Chelsea Houska continues to face problems with her daughter Aubree’s father Adam, while Jade Cline faces difficulties with both her baby daddy and her mother.

The pandemic hit while this season was filming, so the challenges all five moms face with raising children in a pandemic will be featured on the show.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.