Briana DeJesus introduces her fiance Javi Gonzalez to Teen Mom 2 fans

Briana DeJesus’ fiance made his Teen Mom 2 debut Pic credit: MTV

One day after announcing her engagement to Javi Gonzalez, Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus introduced her fiance to fans.

Briana announced earlier this year that viewers would meet her boyfriend, saying he would be making a “little grand entrance” this season.

In his debut episode, Javi was first seen when Briana had an appointment with him at his tattoo shop to get some work done.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Briana tries to protect Javi from the cameras

When they first started seeing each other, Briana admitted to dating someone but was attempting to protect him from filming.

“This guy, this person, he’s cool. We’re friends, we hang out, it’s nothing serious, we’re just taking it how it goes,” the MTV star explained during a confessional.

“He may look a little rough around the edges because he has tattoos, but he’s a good guy. He’s met the kids, he hasn’t met my mom, he’s a single father of two kids. The kids have met, but I’m definitely treading super lightly,” she added.

Love Teen Mom as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

“As far as filming with him, it’s a struggle for me. It’s a struggle for me to introduce him to my world. I guess we’ll see where it goes,” Briana said.

Briana and her friend Shae drove to the tattoo studio, and the MTV star received a text from Javi saying he was uncomfortable in front of the cameras.

Earlier this year, Briana admitted in an interview that Javi didn’t necessarily love being in the spotlight.

Briana asked the cameras to stop filming when she first met Javi in his tattoo shop

“He’s just uncomfortable. He doesn’t want anything to do with this type of stuff, which I understand. Not everybody can have a camera in their face and be okay with it,” Briana explained.

The 27-year-old mom of two asked the production crew to give her a few minutes to speak with Javi when she arrived, and she gave Javi a heads up about the cameras before heading inside the shop.

When they arrived, Briana went into the shop alone without cameras to ease Javi’s apprehensions. Javi got right down to business, tattooing Briana’s full sleeve.

Briana called herself Javi’s ‘canvas’ when he tattooed her arm

She shared her new ink earlier this year in an Instagram post when she called herself “his canvas” and tagged him in her post that read, “Only person I trust to decorate my skin or whatever 😂”

Things looked to be getting serious last week when Briana and Javi attended the taping of the Teen Mom 2 reunion in New York City with the rest of the cast, minus Ashley Jones, who filmed her segment virtually.

Fans can count on seeing much more of Javi, both on and off-camera, now that the two are planning to tie the knot.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.