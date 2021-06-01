Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
Teen Mom 2 fans react to Kail Lowry having Devoin on her podcast


Kail Lowry and Devoin Austin of Teen Mom 2
Teen Mom 2 fans had mixed feelings about Kail Lowry having Devoin Austin on her podcast earlier this year. Pic credit: MTV

Kail Lowry had Devoin Austin as a guest on her podcast earlier this year, and fans of Teen Mom 2 reacted to her decision to have him on the episode.

Teen Mom’s Instagram page shared a preview clip for tonight’s episode when Kail called her co-host, Lindsie Chrisley, to suggest having Devoin on their Coffee Convos podcast.

Kail revealed that she and Lindsie were “overwhelmed” with messages from fans to have Devoin on the podcast. She thought it would be a good place for him to speak his truth and give his side of things.

Kail herself, along with co-host Lindsie and their Coffee Convos page, all stopped by to comment. Kail wrote, “Definitely listen! Devoin was such a great guest. [red heart emoji] @devoinaustin”

Lindsie said, “He was such a good guest [red heart emoji]” and the Coffee Convos Podcast page simply replied with three praising hands emojis.

Fans of the show commented on Kail’s decision

Some Teen Mom 2 fans commented in favor of Kail’s decision to host Devoin on her podcast. They agreed with Kail that it was a good opportunity for Nova’s dad to have an opportunity to speak for himself.

Kail Lowry of Teen Mom 2 on Instagram
Kail, Lindsie and Coffee Convos commented. Pic credit: @teenmom/Instagram

“Glad Devoin is able to speak his mind on his side. So dope for Kail to give him that opportunity,” one fan of the show commented on the post.

Another fan commented, “I’m glad kail gave him this opportunity. MTV could have done the same years ago but glad somebody did. And it was so platonic and civil, professionally done. Before any of yall sip the haterade, listen to the entire podcast episode first. It was truly a gem.”

Kail Lowry and Devoin Austin of Teen Mom 2 on Instagram
Fans gave their opinions of Kail’s decision to host Devoin. Pic credit: @teenmom/Instagram

Other fans of the show weren’t supportive of Kail’s decision

One Teen Mom 2 fan thought that Devoin has been an absent father, and criticized Kail, hinting that Kail may have only had Devoin on her podcast to get a rile out of their shared nemesis, Briana DeJesus.

“No thanks. For Kail of all people to highlight a father who has not been there for his child makes no sense to me. Love or hate Brianna, to do this is wrong, full stop. Will be fast forwarding past this part of the show,” wrote the fan.

The fan continued, “Stop highlighting the dads who don’t support their children. He gives his kid anxiety and literally forgot to pick her up! Like no!!!”

Another fan of the show believed that Kail was waiting for the opportunity to host Devoin on her podcast as a way to get back at Briana

“Lol. How convenient she n Briana hate each other. Kail was just waiting on this one. All them baby daddies and babies u think she’d grow tf up,” the fan wrote.

Kail Lowry and Devoin Austin of Teen Mom 2 on Instagram
Teen Mom 2 fans spoke out about Kail and Devoin. Pic credit: @teenmom/Instagram

Just recently, Devoin admitted he was angry that MTV omits the positive parts of his life from the show. He also wanted to know why his girlfriend isn’t shown on Teen Mom 2, yet the other fathers’ significant others are.

Kail and Devoin were spotted hanging out together backstage at the Teen Mom 2 reunion last month in New York.

Briana is the common denominator between Kail and Devoin

Briana dated Kail’s ex, Javi Marroquin, briefly after he and Kail got divorced. Kail wasn’t fond of their relationship, and things turned physical between her and Briana during a 2018 Teen Mom 2 reunion.

Earlier this year, Briana began sharing clickbait articles implying she was dating Javi again, and claiming that Kail and Devoin were in a relationship.

Kail quickly shut down the rumors, telling her followers not to fall for the “fake news.”

It looks like Kail and Briana may have called a truce recently after Kail congratulated Briana on her engagement.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.

