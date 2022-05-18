The Masked Singer finale preview: Who is Prince, Firefly and Ringmaster?

The Masked Singer finalists. Pic credit: Fox

Last week was the Road to the Finals on The Masked Singer and the show broke down who was left competing for this year’s title.

With The Masked Singer renewed for an eighth season, here is a look at how this season played out and who is left standing.

The Good, The Bad, and The Cuddly

The Masked Singer this season split things up into three groups in a change to the format. This had three teams called The Good, The Bad, and The Cuddly.

Team Good included McTerrier, The Frog Prince, Armadillo, Ringmaster, and The Firefly. Team Bad included Three-Headed Hydra, Cyclops, Ram, Queen Cobra, and Jack in the Box. Team Cuddly included Miss Teddy, Space Bunny, Baby Mammoth, Thingamabob, and Lemur.

The Masked Singer then split the teams up into three blocks with different members of each team in each block.

Block one saw McTerrier unmask as celebrity chef Duff Goldman in Week 1, sportscaster Joe Buck unmasked as Ram in Week 2, and both NFL star Jordan Mailata unmasked as Thingamabob and actor Jorge Garcia unmasked as Cyclops in Week 3.

Firefly moved on and none of the other competitors in this block were actual musical artists.

Block two saw model Christie Brinkley unmask as Lemur in Week 4, magicians Penn & Teller unmask as Hydra in Week 5, and both Jennifer Holliday unmasked as Miss Teddy and Dog the Bounty Hunter unmasked as Armadillo in Week 6.

Ringmaster moved on and the only musical artist eliminated here was Broadway star Holliday.

Finally, Block three saw Rudy Giuliani unmask as Jack in the Box in Week 7, actress Kirstie Alley unmask as Baby Mammoth in Week 8, and both Shaggy unmasked as Space Bunny and En Vogue unmasked as Queen Cobra in Week 9.

Prince moved on in the most competitive round, with En Vogue and Shaggy both successful musical artists.

This means Firefly, Ringmaster, and Prince are in the finals.

Who are the three Masked Singer finalists?

Prince has the following clues: a blue and gold letterman jacket with No. 30 on the front, a diamond ring, the term “real royal,” “2006,” the ’80s, Mars, and a Jamie Lee Curtis phone call.

We believe Prince is Cheyenne Jackson.

Ringmaster has the following clues: Miley Cyrus, a Golden State driver’s license, NASA, hula hoops, a laughing emoji, “Welcome to Nashville,” juggling, a holiday elf doll, and “A++.”

We believe Ringmaster is Hayley Orrantia from The Goldbergs.

Firefly has the following clues: Tyler Perry, Statue of Liberty, Apollo Theater, Pharrell Williams, Kanye West, a fire alarm, dynamite, and TNT.

We believe Firefly is Teyana Taylor.

The Masked Singer finale airs on Wednesday night at 8/7c on Fox.