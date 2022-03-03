The Masked Singer adds Three-Headed Hydra to Team Bad

Three-Headed Hydra on The Masked Singer. Pic credit: MICHAEL BECKER/FOX

The Masked Singer is adding the final costumes to the seventh season of the singing reality show.

There will be 15 masked singers this year on the show, five on Team Good, five on Team Bad, and five on Team Cuddly.

Some of these were introduced in the sneak peek of the show, but there were a few missing costumes.

Some fans assumed these would be Wildcards introduced later in the season, but that is not what The Masked Singer is doing this year.

There will be no Wildcards, and all 15 will be introduced from the start. The three teams will also be battling each other, instead of battling within the teams like in last season.

Now, with a week to go before its premiere, a new costume was introduced.

Meet Three-Headed Hydra on The Masked Singer

Three-Headed Hydra is the newest member of Team Bad for Season 7 of The Masked Singer.

This is a massive costume with three legs and three heads and a large midsection. It is purple with green accents all over its body. The three sets of eyes were all different colors, with one red, one orange, and one green.

From the look of it, this costume could have three people in it, making this another group of singers.

Last season, there were two multi-person acts, with Mama June and Honey Boo Boo as Beach Ball, sharing a costume, and the husband-wife duo of Katharine McPhee and David Foster as Banana Split.

Season 5 had the pop band, Hansen, as the Russian Dolls.

Three-Headed Hydra could be another trio like Hansen.

Who is on Team Bad on The Masked Singer?

Three-Headed Hydra joins Cyclops, Ram, Queen Cobra, and Jack in the Box on Team Bad.

Jack in the Box is another new addition, which The Masked Singer introduced here:

In the sneak peek, Cyclops, Queen Cobra, and Ram all introduced themselves, and clues were given for their identities.

Cyclops has a working animatronic eye in the middle of its face that can move around while the singer is performing. Its clue is an old pirate map.

“Maybe it’s a case of sea legs. But I think I’m finally getting the hang of this,” Cyclops said.

Queen Cobra is a purple and blue costume with a giant cobra head. The clue here is a superhero.

“Think you can work out who I am? Just remember, stay in your lane,” Queen Cobra said.

Ram is similar to a greek mythological figure like Ares, and the clue is a blue football helmet with the number six on it.

“This isn’t the first time I’ve come head to head with an opponent. It’s time for me to hook it,” Ram said.

The Masked Singer premieres on Wednesday, March 9, at 8/7c on Fox.