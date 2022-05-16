The Masked Singer renewed for Season 8

The Masked Singer has been renewed. Pic credit: Fox

Fox has renewed The Masked Singer for its eighth season just days before its Season 7 finale.

This season has been hit and miss, with some amazing costumes and some big surprises. However, it also struggled at times, especially with ratings.

One controversial singer caused the show to experience the lowest ratings in its history when Rudy Giuliani showed up dressed as Jack in the Box.

Despite that, Fox knows it has a hit on its hands with one of the fastest-growing reality competition shows in the world right now.

The Masked Singer coming back for Season 8

While people often make fun of The Masked Singer and the celebrities are not as big as they used to be, the show is still a big success for Fox. Every week, The Masked Singer is Fox’s most-watched primetime show.

The worst the show did this season was when Rudy Giuliani came out as Jack in the Box and the show only brought in a 0.6 rating in the 18 to 49 demo. It still picked up 3.59 million viewers for that episode.

There are also rumors that the show might move from Los Angeles to Las Vegas, which could provide some interesting audience participation. The show typically pre-tapes its shows, so filming it with a Vegas crowd could make spoilers more likely.

The renewal also comes as no surprise because executive producer Craig Plestis and judge Robin Thicke said the eighth season was already in pre-production and Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg mentioned returning next season on the last episode.

“It’s a challenge to outdo ourselves and to come up with some things that are going to sparkle and get America excited,” Plestis said. “I think there’s some ideas that we’re playing with with the network that are going to be super exciting and the first time that we ever see something.”

Whether or not Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger return is still unknown.

The Masked Singer Season 7 ends this week

This Wednesday marks the Season 7 finale of The Masked Singer.

The final three are Firefly, Ringmaster, and Prince. This means two women and one man will compete for the crown with the end of the season performances.

There is also reason to be excited because the season finale is supposed to be the biggest in The Masked Singer history, with the production for the finale lasting almost 21 hours for the crew.

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Fox.