Jenny McCarthy makes shocking bet on The Masked Singer’s finale

The Masked Singer had a Road to the Finals episode last Wednesday, where there was no new singing, but there was a look at the three singers headed to the finals.

Those three singers are Prince, Ringmaster, and Firefly. Out of the three, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg has a strong favorite and she made a shocking bet on what she would do if her favorite didn’t win.

Jenny said that her favorite was Ringmaster.

Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg makes bet on The Masked Singer finale

Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg made her pick to win it all on the Road to the Finals episode of The Masked Singer. Her pick was Ringmaster.

Not only does she think Ringmaster should win, but she said that if Ringmaster didn’t win, she would return to The Masked Singer next season bald.

“If you don’t win, I’m coming back with a shaved head next season,” Jenny exclaimed. “I was dead serious when I said I would shave my head because her level of talent is absolutely insane. It’s like one of the greatest voices I’ve ever heard, let alone on Masked Singer.”

As for Ringmaster, she seems a little less assured based on the competition.

“It’s sort of a ‘pinch me’ moment right now that I’ve gone this far in the competition,” Ringmaster said on the episode. “I’m very confident in my abilities, but I’m still a little hesitant to stand up to such talented singers like Prince and Firefly.”

Who is Ringmaster on The Masked Singer?

Ringmaster was the second person to make it to The Masked Singer finals after Firefly won the first rounds of competition and Prince made it through the third rounds.

It wasn’t easy to figure out Ringmaster’s identity when she first appeared, but the clues since then have made her identity an easy one to guess.

The clues include a driver’s license from the Golden State (which is California), Miley Cyrus and the state of Montana (Hannah Montana), an X on a tic tac toe board, Sweet Southern alcohol, a guitar pick that said ’90s, a book with a laughing emoji, NASA , “Welcome to Nashville,” a holiday elf doll, and finally a Girl Scout sash with badges on it.

We are assured that Ringmaster is Hayley Orrantia from The Goldbergs.

She was born in the ’90s, has a song called Strong, Sweet, and Southern, and had another song on the Hannah Montana Forever soundtrack.

