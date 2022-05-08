Most of this season’s The Masked Singer contestants have the same complaint

Armadillo falls on The Masked Singer. Pic credit: Fox

The Masked Singer has changed some things this season, mostly in the way they grouped the singers and set up the eliminations.

However, on a more positive note, they also improved the costumes when it came to their design and functionality. The Three-Headed Hydra was remote-controlled and blew out smoke. The Cyclops had an animatronic eye. The Firefly had a battery pack that allowed it to light up.

However, in almost every case this season, there was one complaint from the singers.

The Masked Singer’s contestants had the same complaint

In almost every post-unmasking interview, and even a couple of times with the singers still on the stage live, they all complained about the same thing.

None of them could see in the costumes.

When Cyclops was unmasked as former Hawaii Five-O and Lost actor Jorge Garcia, he made a very funny comment to the panel that he couldn’t wait to go home and watch the episode so he could actually see what happened.

He said he couldn’t see anything with the costume on.

“Because it’s such a big costume, it’s really easy to kind of get lost in. You have to move a lot just to register a little bit on that big costume,” Jorge said.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Penn & Teller had three giant heads on their Hydra, and they still had trouble seeing anything.

“We were mostly standing in there,” Penn said. “Although ‘standing’ is not the way you usually picture that word. We were kind of contorted and bent about in there. And trying desperately not to fall over.

This also caused some problems that almost resulted in a serious injury.

One Masked Singer fell off the stage because he couldn’t see

Armadillo fell off the stage while dancing on The Masked Singer.

The stagehands rushed over to help. There were two concerns. One was that the singer was hurt. The other was that the costume was damaged. Luckily, both disasters were averted.

It was Dog the Bounty Hunter who was wearing the costume and he couldn’t see anything so he fell right off the stage.

“I had no idea I was going down,” Dog said. “So as I fell, that went through my mind. Those two thoughts, fail or sink or swim, hit my mind, right?”

It is unclear if The Masked Singer will do anything to make the costumes easier to see out of and safer, but there is a chance of disaster in the future if they don’t.

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Fox.