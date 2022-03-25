Cyclops on The Masked Singer: Who is the Lost star who unmasked this week?

Cyclops on The Masked Singer. Pic credit: Michael Becker/Fox

There were two eliminations in Week 3 of The Masked Singer Season 7, with the first group of five whittled down to one.

Firefly was the last singer standing and will head into the finals.

However, this meant that both Cyclops and Thingamabob went home, and when Cyclops unmasked, he revealed a famous television star.

Jorge Garcia was Cyclops and here is what you need to know.

Who is Jorge Garcia on The Masked Singer?

Cyclops had been around since the sneak peek, with The Masked Singer touting the technologically-advanced costume that had a moving animatronic eye.

Cyclops had a chance to sing three songs before going home on The Masked Singer.

In Week 1, he sang My Sacrifice by Creed. He came out in Week 2 and sang Suspicious Minds by Elvis Presley and was safe for another week.

However, with only one person leaving Week 3, he fell to Firefly after singing Flashdance by Irene Cara.

As for the clues, Cyclops said he was connected with monsters as a child more than heroes, had a compass pointing southeast, a turtle in a cowboy hat, and a comic book. His mega clue was a meteorite that crashed the Earth in 1988 from a galaxy far away.

He also showed a replica of Michelangelo’s David statue and a lottery ticket with “15” on it. He also said one of his favorite musicians asked him to perform on their album.

Cyclops unmasked as Jorge Garcia.

The compass had to deal with both of his TV shows, Hawaii Five-0 and Lost. The album he performed on was Weezer’s Hurley. He got his big break on Curb Your Enthusiasm with Larry David, explaining the David statue.

The number 15 had to deal with the six numbers that consistently showed up on Lost (4, 8, 15, 16, 23, 42). All those numbers showed up at different times in his clue packages.

Cyclops had trouble moving around in the costume

When he unmasked, Jorge Garcia made it clear that he couldn’t see anything while wearing the costume.

He backed this up in an interview with TV Insider.

“Because it’s such a big costume, it’s really easy to kind of get lost in. You have to move a lot just to register a little bit on that big costume,” he said.

Jorge also said the clues often cause people to focus on only one and then head down the wrong path.

“It’s interesting ’cause there’s so many clues thrown out at them, it’s just like if you get stuck on a particular one, it may lead you down a path that will basically misdirect. It’s definitely trained me how to look at the clue packages now when I watch the show as a fan.”

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Fox.