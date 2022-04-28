The Masked Singer’s Baby Mammoth unmasked as former sitcom star

Baby Mammoth with Nick Cannon on The Masked Singer. Pic credit: Fox

The latest unmasking on The Masked Singer was of one of the cutest costumes this season.

A member of Team Cuddly, Baby Mammoth ended up with the least audience votes Wednesday night and was unmasked as former sitcom star Kirstie Alley.

Here is how it all went down.

Baby Mammoth unmasks as Kirstie Alley on The Masked Singer

Baby Mammoth captured the panelists’ affection thanks to some very bizarre comments after her performances and the voice that made it sound very cute and cuddly.

On Wednesday night, Baby Mammoth performed The Shoop Shoop Song (It’s in His Kiss) by Cher and was in the bottom two. She went on to sing Me Too by Meghan Trainor and ended up with the lowest votes.

While she seemed endearing when she talked after her songs, she was the least talented singer remaining in the competition this season.

Last week, she sang Walkin’ After Midnight by Patsy Cline.

It was hard to figure out who Baby Mammoth was and many people suspected it was celebrity chef, Rachel Ray.

We thought it might have been Nancy Kerrigan thanks to the silver medal she won at the 1994 Olympic Games.

However, it was Kirstie – whose 2nd place medal came with her runner-up position on Dancing with the Stars in Season 12.

There was even a mega clue this week that showed a birdcage with a lock on it. Baby Mammoth explained that all animals should be “wild things.”

She explained after her unmasking that she has a ton of pets, including several lemurs – which is the opposite of letting them be wild and free, but this is Kirstie Alley, who is best known these days for her off-the-wall comments.

Who is Kirstie Alley on The Masked Singer?

Kirstie Alley broke out thanks to her role in the NBC sitcom Cheers, where she won an Emmy and appeared on the show from 1987 to 1993.

She was also the star of her own sitcom called Veronica’s Closest, where she won another Emmy.

She starred in several movies over her career as well, including Summer School, Deconstructing Harry, and Drop Dead Gorgeous.

Most recently; she has mostly been part of reality shows and tries to remain relevant on social media.

She had her own reality show in 2010 called Kirstie Alley’s Big Life, was on Dancing with the Stars in 2011 and 2012, and was on Celebrity Big Brother in Season 22, where she also finished in second place.

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Fox.