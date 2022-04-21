The Masked Singer edits Rudy Giuliani reveal, still shows Ken Jeong walking out

Rudy Giuliani on The Masked Singer. Pic credit: Fox

The moment many The Masked Singer fans have been waiting for happened on Wednesday night.

However, the moment didn’t look like the spoilers made it seem. Looking at the post-unmasking interview with Giuliani, it was clear there was some creative editing on display.

The moments with Rudy Giuliani and Robin Thicke were clearly repeated, as their distance from Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg and Nicole Scherzinger changed a couple of times during the questioning.

Rudy Giuliani was Jack in the Box on The Masked Singer

We guessed that Rudy Giuliani was Jack in the Box by process of elimination last week.

We also knew that he would be unmasked this week on The Masked Singer.

Three of the four singers did a really good job on the show. However, Rudy was the worst singer by a long shot, although that was to be expected.

Despite this, he was game and sang Bad to the Bone by George Thorogood. While not good at all, the fans loved the idea of an older person coming onto The Masked Singer and giving it his all.

After he sang and gave his clues package, the guesses had some off-the-wall guesses with Robin guessing it was Robert Duvall, Jenny guessing Joe Pesci, and Ken thinking it was Elon Musk. Nicole guessed Al Roker.

Sign up for our newsletter!

None of them was right. When Jack in the Box was unmasked as Rudy Giuliani, the episode showed Rudy standing there with his arms crossed and a frown on his face.

Why did Rudy Giuliani go on The Masked Singer?

The former NYC Mayor said he wanted to show his granddaughter that she could do anything, and then said it was important for him. He said he loved the show and didn’t get a chance to have fun very often.

“I want (Grace) to know that you should try everything,” Giuliani said. “Even things that are completely unlike you and unlikely. I couldn’t think of anything more unlike me and unlikely than this. And I enjoy the show. I have for years. And it just seemed like it would be fun, and I don’t get to have a lot of fun.”

During the questions, the show only went to Nicole and Jenny, but when he responded, there were the same shots of Robin and Ken looking on.

It was when Rudy started singing his encore to end the show that Ken said “I’m done” and walked off the stage.

According to the spoilers, when Rudy was unmasked and before the entire post-interviews started, Ken reportedly walked off at that point. Robin followed him and Jenny and Nicole remained onstage alone to ask the questions.

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Fox.