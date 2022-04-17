New The Masked Singer promo hints at Rudy Giuliani’s appearance

The Team Bad competitors from The Masked Singer. Pic credit: Fox

During Friday Night SmackDown, a new commercial aired for Wednesday night’s The Masked Singer.

From the sound of the commercial, fans may finally see the most controversial moment of the season.

In the commercial, the narrator said that no one could have expected who was unmasked that night.

It then flipped over to Ken Jeong, who stood with an angry look on his face while the other panelists looked shocked.

It can only really mean one thing: it is time for Rudy Giuliani to unmask on The Masked Singer.

Rudy Giuliani’s appearance spoiled before The Masked Singer season started

Before the first episode of The Masked Singer Season 7 aired, the identity of one of the singers went public.

People in attendance revealed that Rudy Giuliani was one of the singers, and he was also one of the first people unmasked in the competition.

However, Fox pre-recorded the entire season so that the network could arrange the episodes however they wanted.

With fans expecting Giuliani in the first week, it didn’t happen. The first batch of contestants came and went, and then the second just wrapped up last Wednesday. The Masked Singer saved Rudy’s reveal for the third and final batch of competitors.

That big reveal will happen on Wednesday night.

When Rudy was unmasked, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke reportedly walked off the stage and refused to interact with the former Mayor of New York City.

At first, fans thought it was because of Rudy’s involvement with the former President of the United States. Sources say that Ken was not happy to see Giuliani there because of his reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will be interesting to see how Fox and The Masked Singer deal with Rudy’s reveal and Ken and Robin walking off the set.

Wonwoo Park, the man who created The Masked Singer, already said this would never have happened on the original show in South Korea, which tries to avoid politics in its entertainment.

The final five singers perform on The Masked Singer this week

There are five more singers on The Masked Singer this season to reveal, and we have narrowed Rudy’s costume down to one person.

The final five costumed singers are Baby Mammoth (Team Cuddly), Jack in the Box (Team Bad), Prince (Team Good), Queen Cobra (Team Bad), and Space Bunny (Team Cuddly).

Baby Mammoth and Queen Cobra are female singers. Space Bunny has an amazing voice that in no way resembles someone of Rudy Giuliani’s age. Prince’s previous clues indicate he is a sports star, which also has nothing to do with Giuliani.

That leaves Jack in the Box.

Not only does the costume restrict movement – perfect for an older person like Giuliani, but it is also the only one that fits the former NYC Mayor.

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Fox.