Jack in the Box on The Masked Singer. Pic credit: Fox

When the news broke that Rudy Giuliani was unmasked on The Masked Singer first, most fans were ready for the incident on the premiere.

The news came that Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke walked offstage when he unmasked, with Jeong feeling disrespected that the former NYC mayor was on the show as a contestant.

However, that didn’t happen and Rudy Giuliani has not appeared on The Masked Singer through the first five weeks. He also won’t be on the sixth episode, which is a double elimination night.

However, here is when Rudy Giuliani will be on The Masked Singer.

When will Rudy Giuliani be on The Masked Singer?

There are 15 contestants on The Masked Singer this year.

The show has reportedly aired the singing competitions out of order, probably to delay the appearance of Rudy Giuliani.

The first episode saw Thingamabob, McTerrier, Cyclops, Firefly, and Ram compete. That grouping kept singing until only Firefly remained and she moved on to the finals.

The fourth week saw a new group, with Miss Teddy, Three-Headed Hydra, Ringmaster, Lemur, and Armadillo singing. This week, the final three will compete and only one will move on to the finals.

Sign up for our newsletter!

That means in Week 7, the final five singers will appear.

Since Rudy Giuliani has yet to appear, he will be part of that final group. Since he was one of the first unmasked, he should take it off on that night.

This means that on Wednesday night, April 20, Rudy Giuliani should unmask and fans can see Ken and Robin walk off the set and refuse to talk to him after the elimination.

Who is Rudy Giuliani on The Masked Singer?

That leads to the question of which costume Rudy Giuliani is wearing.

Here are the final five competitors for that last grouping: Baby Mammoth (Team Cuddly), Jack in the Box (Team Bad), Prince (Team Good), Queen Cobra (Team Bad), and Space Bunny (Team Cuddly).

First, eliminate the ones who have female singers under the mask.

Baby Mammoth is a female singer, with clues like the ruby slippers from The Wizard of Oz making some people think she is someone from the Broadway play Wicked.

Second is Queen Cobra, and while there are no clues yet as to who she is, it is clearly a woman under the mask.

Space Bunny was on the sneak peek and had clues including the state of North Carolina. This competitor even sang in the premiere and sang in a voice that in no way could be Giuliani.

That leaves two masked singers left — Team Bad’s Jack in the Box, and Team Good’s Prince.

Prince wore a letterman’s jacket and most of the clues indicated he might be a sports star.

Jack in the Box wasn’t introduced until after the sneak peek, there are no clues on who he is, and this is the best bet for who will unmask on The Masked Singer as Rudy Giuliani.

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Fox.