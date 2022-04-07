Three-Headed Hydra unmasked as iconic magician duo

Three-Headed Hydra on The Masked Singer. Pic credit: Fox

The Masked Singer sent home its second competitor from group two, as Three-Headed Hydra unmasked.

There are now three singers left from this grouping, and two of them will go home next week in a double-elimination while the third will go on to the finals where Firefly is already waiting.

Here is how this week’s elimination went down.

Three-Headed Hydra unmasks as Penn & Teller

Three-Headed Hydra was the most recent elimination on The Masked Singer, and it turned out there were only two people in the costume, despite the three heads.

When they unmasked, Three-Headed Hydra turned out to be Penn Jillette and Teller.

“I thought, ‘Well, about f***ing time.’ We went much longer than we thought we were going to,” Penn said after their elimination.

While it was only their second week on the show, the episodes were taped out of order, so it is unclear how long the two were actually there rehearsing and preparing.

Penn said he thought they would be the first ones eliminated, but they ended up singing three different songs before going home.

“I wanted to pick songs that didn’t give away who we were, so we stayed away from Vegas and we stayed away from our youth and we stayed away from contemporary,” Penn said.

The duo sang ZZ Top’s Sharp Dressed Man, Train’s Hey Soul, Sister, and Spin Doctors’ Two Princes.

Penn said they would have sung Culture Club’s Karma Chameleon next.

Nicole Byer guesses Penn & Teller correctly

Nicole Byer was a guest panelist on The Masked Singer this week, and she shocked everyone when she guessed Penn & Teller were under the Hydra mask.

The mega clue for the duo pretty much gave them away, as it was a deck of cards with all jokers.

However, the guesses were for Bert and Ernie from Sesame Street (Kermit the Frog was a former contestant), Trey Parker and Matt Stone from South Park, and The Lonely Island.

The final guesses included Will Arnett and Zach Galifianakis, Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly, and Penn and Teller. It was guest panelist Nicole Byer who chose Penn and Teller.

It came as no surprise to us, as we predicted Three-Headed Hydra on The Masked Singer was Penn and Teller last week.

This came thanks to former clues including the 3 Ball and cards, the sharks (the duo had a trick where they escaped shark-infested waters in the past), and Miami (their first TV appearance was on Miami Vice).

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Fox.