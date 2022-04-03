The Masked Singer’s Lemur talks about struggles singing in costume

Lemur on The Masked Singer. Pic credit: Fox

Fans barely got a chance to get to know Lemur on The Masked Singer.

With the new format of the reality singing competition series, fans can’t even guess the identity of the first eliminated singer from each group outside of the one-hour episode.

On the most recent episode of The Masked Singer, five new singers showed up to compete.

This included Three-Headed Hydra, Ringmaster, Miss Teddy, Armadillo, and Lemur.

After the first night, Lemur lost the popular vote and went home. When she unmasked, Lemur turned out to be Christie Brinkley.

Lemur talks trouble performing on The Masked Singer

Christie Brinkley is a supermodel who has been on top of her profession for a very long time.

Christie started modeling in the 1970s and made her name with her appearances in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issues, and she was on three straight covers starting in 1979.

She was also the main face of Covergirl makeup for 25 years and has also been on over 500 magazine covers.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She has done a lot in her career, including what had to be uncomfortable photoshoots.

However, Christie said that performing as Lemur was very challenging.

“My tail, which looks like a fluffy feathery thing, was actually more like having a telephone pole strapped to my body. It was very heavy,” Christie told PEOPLE.

“And my shoes were inside my pants. So my shoes were not very comfortable. They were quite excruciating in fact.”

Christie sang Carole King’s I Feel the Earth Move on the episode before getting the lowest votes from fans.

Amazingly, Ken Jeong guessed it was Christie, which is impressive since most of his guesses are way out there.

The Reveal: Lemur / Christie Brinkley | Season 7 Ep. 4 | THE MASKED SINGER

Watch this video on YouTube

Christie Brinkley said she was sick

Christie Brinkley also said after her elimination that she was sick when she performed on The Masked Singer.

On Instagram, Christie wrote, “So, little Lemur was up all night the night before the big show @maskedsingerfox! I had food poisoning so I could hardly get my tail out of the forest! But you know what they say…the show must go on!”

She went on to say she took her COVID-19 test and it was negative so she went out to perform anyway. She then talked about how heavy her tail was, as the biggest in The Masked Singer history.

“And I got a great work out too,” she continued. “That tail may have looked light as a feather, but it was heavy! Did you know, and I don’t mean to brag but… my tail was the biggest in Masked Singer history! And I could barely lift it!”

“Plus navigating the staircase with my blinding big head took all my energy so it was really hard to get enough air to … push that song out!” she wrote.

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Fox.