Who was unmasked as Space Bunny on The Masked Singer’s double elimination?

Space Bunny on The Masked Singer. Pic credit: Fox

Space Bunny went home this week on The Masked Singer.

As we correctly predicted, when the mask came off, Space Bunny turned out to be singer Shaggy.

Here is a look at Shaggy’s unmasking and why he ended up going on The Masked Singer.

Space Bunny unmasks as Shaggy on The Masked Singer

Space Bunny came out on The Masked Singer and performed his last song of the competition.

This song was Now That We’ve Found Love by Heavy D & The Boys ft. Aaron Hall. There was also a group performance of Roar by Katy Perry.

Before this, Space Bunny had sung All Night Long (All Night) by Lionel Richie, Do You Really Want to Hurt Me by Culture Club and Jump in the Line by Harry Belafonte.

His clues included a red handprint, dribbling a basketball in space, an energy drink, the quote “shoots for the moon,” a shaggy dog in space, 500lb dumbbells, the comment “intense training” and “knock-out the competition,” two angels flying around the beach, a crown, moving to an island, a boombox, and a power drill.

The panel had three guesses: Sean Kingston, Owen Wilson, and Shaggy (Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger guessed it).

We also guessed it and Shaggy had one last performance before leaving the show.

Shaggy talks The Masked Singer

Shaggy talked about his performance and the high-tech Space Bunny costume.

It turns out he had been offered the chance before.

“I was offered it before, I think twice, and I was like, ‘Not into it. I love the show, enjoy it, but I’m not going to be running up and down in suits and all of that.’” Shaggy said in an interview after his unmasking.

He said he talked to Ne-Yo, who did the U.K. one, and he decided to go ahead and do it.

As for the costume, he said, “The eyes moved, I really liked that. The ears pop up. [It had] those wow factors, as you can see in the show. I liked that. What I didn’t know was the size of it. On paper, it looked like this cute little thing, but when I got to the studio and I saw the size of it, I was like, oh my God, this thing is huge.”

“It was a lot of fun. It’s a very entertaining show. With the exception of running around with this really hot, uncomfortable suit, I thought it was a blast.”

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Fox.