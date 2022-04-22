Who is Space Bunny on The Masked Singer: Breaking down the clues package

Space Bunny on The Masked Singer. Pic credit: Fox

The final batch of singers performed on The Masked Singer this week. While one went home, four lived to fight on.

The first singer unmasked was Jack in the Box, which turned out to be controversial former NYC mayor Rudy Giuliani.

However, there were four singers left after he went home.

Over the next two weeks, Prince, Baby Mammoth, Queen Cobra, and Space Bunny will battle it out for a spot in the finals against Firefly and Ringmaster.

Here is what you need to know about Space Bunny.

What are Space Bunny’s clues on The Masked Singer

Space Bunny came out with a giant head on his costume that soon revealed two ears shooting out of the top of it.

Space Bunny then sang Jump in Line by Harry Belafonte.

After his great performance, next up was his clues package.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Space Bunny was in an office where he was stung by a bee. A copy machine printed a photo of a red handprint.

There was also a basketball on fire as Space Bunny traveled through space. There was also a dog in this part of the package.

He also said he has achieved a lot in his career. Finally, the state of North Carolina was shown.

Space Bunny also said that he will “shoot for the moon” in everything that he does.

Who is Space Bunny on The Masked Singer?

First off, who did the judges choose?

Robin Thicke guessed it was singer Sean Paul. Nicole Scherzinger thought he was NBA star, Lebron James.

There is no way that Nicole was right. LeBron couldn’t have taken the time off from his duties to the Los Angeles Lakers to film this during the season.

However, there are a lot of clues here concerning Space Jam.

One thought is that it could be Michael Jordan. He was in the original Space Jam, co-starring with a rabbit. He went to North Carolina and had accomplished more in his career than almost anyone in basketball.

However, there isn’t much of a chance of someone like MJ appearing on The Masked Singer.

As a result, we are going with Shaggy.

Oh Carolina was Shaggy’s first single (the North Carolina clue). For the dog, there is another Shaggy out there who teams up with a certain cartoon dog. He also released the album Hot Shot, which could be the clue when he shoots off into space.

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Fox.