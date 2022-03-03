The Masked Singer introduces Miss Teddy to Team Cuddly

Miss Teddy on The Masked Singer. Pic credit: Fox

The Masked Singer will return to Fox next week for Season 7 and there is one big change coming this season.

There will be no surprise Wildcards introduced later in the season. Instead, all the costumes will be introduced and in the battle from the start.

That means that after last week’s sneak peek, a few more costumes are coming before the premiere.

The first of those was just introduced as Miss Teddy, who joins Team Cuddly.

Meet Miss Teddy on The Masked Singer

Miss Teddy is a giant orange bear with rosy cheeks. She also has a shiny pink bow.

There are three teams this season that will compete against everyone, instead of the two teams that eliminated each other last year.

This will ensure that the best of the best end up in the finals.

Miss Teddy is on Team Cuddly, and she joins the previously announced Space Bunny, Baby Mammoth, Thingamabob, and Lemur.

Each team has five members, so this is it for Team Cuddly for Season 7.

Check out the full costume below.

Miss Teddy on Masked Singer. Pic credit: Fox

The full Team Cuddly lineup on The Masked Singer

The full Team Cuddly lineup for The Masked Singer Season 7 includes Miss Teddy, Space Bunny, Baby Mammoth, Thingamabob, and Lemur.

The only one that has no clues yet for its identity is Miss Teddy.

Space Bunny is a bunny wearing an astronaut suit, with only the face and a pair of ears showing. The clue given for Space Bunny in the sneak peek was the state of North Carolina, with a red, white, and blue brick wall.

“Maybe I’ll see you in the big city,” Space Bunny said.

Lemur is a woman in a bright purple Lemur costume. She also has an eight-foot-high tail. Her clue is a ring light, hinting she could be a social media celeb from TikTok or Instagram.

“I’m here to define my generation,” she said.

Thingamabob is a colorful and furry monster. The clue for this one was Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

“Enjoy the ride, but don’t run out of gas,” Thingamabob said.

Finally, Baby Mammoth is a bright pink Mammoth. The clue is red slippers, similar to those from The Wizard of Oz.

“WITCH celebrity am I?” Baby Mammoth asked.

The Masked Singer Season 7 premieres on March 9 at 8/7c on Fox.