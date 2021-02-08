Big Brother news: Former houseguests have been busy this winter

Christmas Abbott played on Big Brother 22 and has been in the news this winter. Pic credit: CBS

A lot of Big Brother news has come out this winter, specifically from former houseguests who have been going through some big moments in their lives.

While it may still be a while before we can start debating about the Big Brother 23 cast, quite a few cast members from past seasons have been keeping social media busy over the last few months.

It seems like a really long time ago that Cody Calafiore was named the Big Brother 22 winner, taking home the $500,000 prize for winning the second All-Stars version of the reality competition show.

But it seems that two former houseguests got busy right after it ended (no pun intended).

Nicole Franzel is pregnant

Big Brother 18 winner Nicole Franzel is pregnant.

The Big Brother winner is having a baby with Victor Arroyo and even shared a video of when she told him the news.

Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo getting married

After meeting as members of the BB18 cast, Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo are getting married. They recently revealed that it will be a destination wedding in Florida.

Jackson Michie was drug addict before BB21

Big Brother 21 winner Jackson Michie shared with fans that he was a drug addict leading up to the moment that he entered the house for the summer 2019 season.

He made the revelation on social media and it led to quite a bit of chatter among fans of the show.

Jackson has also started up a new YouTube channel where he will be sharing his life with fans of the show. It appears that he is ready to cash in from his fame on Big Brother.

New Big Brother 23 casting director

Big Brother casting director Robyn Kass has left the show. She helped put together casts for a number of years, but she shared on social media that she is moving on to other endeavors.

It means we now have a new person helping put together Big Brother casts, and that includes the people who will play BB23 this summer. Jesse Tannenbaum is the new person in charge, and he already gave fans an update on the 2021 casting.

Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans engaged

The Big Brother 20 showmance of Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans is taking their relationship to the next level.

Tyler recently proposed in an elaborate fashion and the couple is now engaged to be married.

Da’Vonne Rogers releases BB22 video

After appearing on Big Brother 22, Da’Vonne Rogers has had a lot to say about her experiences.

Now, Da’Vonne has released a two-hour video where she rails on David Alexander, accuses members of The Committee of being racist, and shares why her friendships broke down in the house.

More Big Brother wedding and babies

Clay Honeycutt from Big Brother 17 got married recently. His wife is Dallas Cowboys cheerleader Ashley Prochazka.

Diane Henry from the first Big Brother All-Stars just had a baby. Diane first appeared on Big Brother 5 before returning for All-Stars during Season 7.

And Speaking of babies, BB19 couple Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson have been sharing photos of their new baby.

So have Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas, who also just had another child.

Amanda Zuckerman from Big Brother 15 recently shared some new photos from her current pregnancy. She will be giving birth this spring.

Being a baby is like the best gig … everyone sends you presents – showers you with attention & kisses give you whatever you need at all hours – you sleep in rocking contraptions – relax all day 😎 ppl do everything for you & when you toot they say ooooh that’s so cute 🤣 👶 🍼 pic.twitter.com/VqSAbkjr7l — Rachel Reilly (@RachelEReilly) February 5, 2021

Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garrett dating

Following their appearance on Big Brother 22, it came out that Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garrett are a couple.

Fans who thought they saw a spark between the BB22 cast members on the show turned out to be correct when the couple made the announcement shortly after the season ended.

Big Brother 23 coming in summer 2021

While there has certainly been a lot of news from former Big Brother houseguests this winter, many fans really want the show back on CBS.

Fear not, for CBS has already ordered the summer 2021 season and applications are still open for people who want to apply to be on the BB23 cast.

Big Brother is currently on hiatus at CBS.