Big Brother winner Rachel Reilly shares new baby photos on the beach

Big Brother winner Rachel Reilly recently gave birth to her second child. Now, she is sharing some fresh new images of the baby and the rest of her family posing on the beach.

It was just two weeks ago that we got our first look at the brand new baby. The new baby boy for Rachel and Brendon Villegas is named Adler Mateo Villegas.

Baby Adler is now the brother of Rachel’s four-year-old daughter Adora.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

Since giving birth, Rachel has already been showing off her post-baby body on social media. She has received a lot of positive feedback from fans and former houseguests since then.

Family time at the beach in California

Posing at the Santa Monica Pier in California, Rachel Reilly, Brendon Villegas, and their two children can be seen on the beach. So can their dog. And everyone is dressed in plaid.

Along with the series of images that are shared below, Rachel wrote a long caption that serves as a message to her friends, family, and fans.

Rachel wrote, “Happy Early Thanksgiving!!!! We’re so thankful for all of you & even for this crazy year bc it added to our family & just everything Beautiful in the world!!!! This yea has made me realize how important little moments are & how important friends and family & even Zooms are!!!”

She finished her caption by writing, “Our world really does revolve on connection and human interaction and relationships thankful to have built them with everyone God has blessed us with!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel Reilly (@rachelereillyvillegas)

More Big Brother news

Former Big Brother houseguest Bayleigh Dayton has started up a new online show. Called Bayleigh’s World, it’s a glimpse inside the life that she and husband Swaggy C are living.

Bayleigh and Swaggy C may have announced their retirement from reality television shows, but it appears that they are still going to be very active on social media in the coming months and years.

Elsewhere, fresh off her appearance on Big Brother 22, Daniele Donato-Briones issued a lengthy apology for her time on the show. She spoke about the show not truly representing how she is in real life and it has given fans a lot to talk about.

Fellow BB22 cast member and third-place finisher Nicole Franzel said in a recent podcast that the season finale still gives her nightmares. She and her fiance Victor Arroyo are moving on to the next chapter of their lives, but Nicole still has a lot to say about her experience in the house.

Big Brother is currently on hiatus at CBS.