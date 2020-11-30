Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Web Stories
Videos 90 Day Fiance The Bachelor The Bachelorette Teen Mom Teen Mom 2 Big Brother Married at First Sight Sister Wives Below Deck RHOC RHOBH RHONY Love Island
News

Big Brother winner Rachel Reilly shares new baby photos on the beach


By
Rachel On BB Stage
Rachel Reilly is still a Big Brother legend. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother winner Rachel Reilly recently gave birth to her second child. Now, she is sharing some fresh new images of the baby and the rest of her family posing on the beach.

It was just two weeks ago that we got our first look at the brand new baby. The new baby boy for Rachel and Brendon Villegas is named Adler Mateo Villegas.

Baby Adler is now the brother of Rachel’s four-year-old daughter Adora.

Since giving birth, Rachel has already been showing off her post-baby body on social media. She has received a lot of positive feedback from fans and former houseguests since then.

Family time at the beach in California

Posing at the Santa Monica Pier in California, Rachel Reilly, Brendon Villegas, and their two children can be seen on the beach. So can their dog. And everyone is dressed in plaid.

Along with the series of images that are shared below, Rachel wrote a long caption that serves as a message to her friends, family, and fans.

Rachel wrote, “Happy Early Thanksgiving!!!! We’re so thankful for all of you & even for this crazy year bc it added to our family & just everything Beautiful in the world!!!! This yea has made me realize how important little moments are & how important friends and family & even Zooms are!!!”

She finished her caption by writing, “Our world really does revolve on connection and human interaction and relationships thankful to have built them with everyone God has blessed us with!”

More Big Brother news

Former Big Brother houseguest Bayleigh Dayton has started up a new online show. Called Bayleigh’s World, it’s a glimpse inside the life that she and husband Swaggy C are living.

Bayleigh and Swaggy C may have announced their retirement from reality television shows, but it appears that they are still going to be very active on social media in the coming months and years.

Elsewhere, fresh off her appearance on Big Brother 22, Daniele Donato-Briones issued a lengthy apology for her time on the show. She spoke about the show not truly representing how she is in real life and it has given fans a lot to talk about.

Fellow BB22 cast member and third-place finisher Nicole Franzel said in a recent podcast that the season finale still gives her nightmares. She and her fiance Victor Arroyo are moving on to the next chapter of their lives, but Nicole still has a lot to say about her experience in the house.

Big Brother is currently on hiatus at CBS.

Ryan DeVault
Ryan DeVault
Ryan is a movie reviewer and entertainment enthusiast who has been writing about sports, film, television, breaking news, and celebrities for nearly 15 years. He... read more
Ryan DeVault
Latest posts by Ryan DeVault (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments