Big Brother legend Rachel Reilly is already showing off post-baby body

Rachel Reilly is back on social media and the Big Brother 13 winner is already showing off her post-baby body.

As seen in the photo above, Rachel hasn’t been shy about showing off her body less than a month after giving birth to her second child.

In fact, it has been less than two weeks since Rachel was admitted to the hospital and her husband Brendon Villegas posted about it on social media.

We finally saw the first picture of the baby just one week ago, when Rachel also spoke about having a difficult delivery.

Baby Adler Mateo Villegas has now arrived in the world, but we may have to wait a little while longer to see new photos. Us Weekly had the first photos and that may require Rachel and Brendon to wait a certain number of days before they can start posting additional photos online.

Rachel Reilly showing off new bathing suit

While out at the beach with the kids and her husband, Rachel wasn’t shy about showing off her post-baby body. Several photos have been posted to her Instagram account — including the one below — letting people know how she is doing.

She captioned a set of four photos by saying, “Why I love my #postpartum body! It’s real!!! It’s not perfect – it’s strong it’s healing – it gave me a new life – I appreciate that I can spend time with my family at the beach 🏖.”

She finished off her caption by writing, “loving my @skyeswimwear #bodypositive #postpartumjourney 1.5 weeks #postpartumbody #momlife #momstyle #momsofinstagram also love that I can get out and walk the beach and enjoy fresh air!!! -Be safe wear a mask / social distance-.”

Big Brother community shares support for Rachel

Quite a few other former Big Brother houseguests have already left comments of support on Rachel’s Instagram post.

Christie Murphy from BB21 wrote, “Post partum?! Rachel you look phenomenal.”

Elena Davies from BB19 simply wrote, “Beautiful!!!!”

Two-time Big Brother All-Star Janelle Pierzina posted, “The hottest,” and followed that sentiment with a series of fire emojis.

Nicole Anthony from BB21 and BB22 wrote, “You look so beautiful.”

The list of positive comments goes on and on from there, including ones from Meg Maley (BB17), Kathryn Dunn (BB21), Natalie Negrotti (BB18), and many other reality television stars.

There were also quite a few supportive comments left from fans, many of which likely would have loved to see Rachel Reilly as a contestant on Big Brother All-Stars 2.

It’s definitely good to have Rachel back on social media and we can’t wait to hear more updates about the new addition to her family and what she thought about the way the Big Brother 22 season came to a close.

Big Brother is currently on hiatus at CBS.