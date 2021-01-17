Big Brother wedding: Nicole Franzel, Victor Arroyo announce date

The Big Brother wedding for Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo has a new date.

The couple was originally slated to get married in 2020, but a series of postponements ended up taking place. Now, it’s back on the schedule.

Recently, Nicole and Victor had stated that they were pushing off their wedding in order to have it when people could travel again. The coronavirus pandemic had halted their plans to go overseas, but they seemed determined to eventually make it happen.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

But then, Nicole revealed that she was pregnant. The huge news was shared on social media and fans are still buzzing about it.

Nicole has also shared a new video from when she first told Victor the big news. It was a great moment that the couple now has on camera for their child to see many years down the road.

Wedding date for Nicole and Victor revealed

With a baby on the way, Nicole and Victor are ready to get married first. They just announced that the wedding is going to take place very soon, ensuring that the couple will be husband and wife when the baby arrives this summer.

According to a new report from Us Weekly, Nicole and Victor are going to get married on Tuesday, March 16 in Orange Lake, Florida.

Read More Who was nominated on Big Brother? The BB22 Week 2 nominations are in

#BigBrother‘s Nicole and Victor won’t wait until the baby arrives to have their wedding. https://t.co/rayJRA2koO — Us Weekly (@usweekly) January 15, 2021

Nicole had hinted during a recent podcast episode that they were indeed moving up the wedding, so this just serves as confirmation that the date is set in stone this time.

“I know a lot of people were commenting on our photos about our wedding so just, like, a little tidbit about that as we are not going to wait until after the baby. We are going to do it in March, in Florida, in a small wedding,” Nicole said during her podcast with Victor.

After meeting for the first time as members of the Big Brother 18 cast, the couple is going to be the latest relationship stemming from the reality competition show to lead to marriage.

They will join couples like Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf, Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas, Jordan Lloyd and Jeff Schroeder, and Dani Donato and Dominic Briones who have all gotten married after playing Big Brother.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JESSICA NICKSON (@thejessicanickson)

More Big Brother news

Fans looking forward to the new season of the show might not have to wait too much longer. CBS is putting together the Big Brother 23 cast for summer 2021. Fans hoping for the chance to be on the BB23 cast still have time to apply online.

Big Brother is currently on hiatus at CBS.