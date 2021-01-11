Nicole Franzel pregnant: Big Brother star having baby with Victor Arroyo

Nicole Franzel is pregnant. The Big Brother 18 winner just revealed that she and Victor Arroyo are going to have a baby.

Nicole and Victor met as members of the BB18 cast and have since become engaged.

The couple was supposed to get married after Nicole was done playing Big Brother 22 this past summer, but they ended up deciding to postpone their destination wedding.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

The wedding itself was the talk of the BB22 house for a while, and it was among fans of the show as well. When Janelle Pierzina was evicted, she shared that she had received an invitation from Victor.

Now, though, a wedding isn’t at the forefront for the couple, as they are now also planning for a baby.

Nicole shares the big news with her fans

Taking to her Instagram account, Nicole has let everyone know about the great news.

“Nic + Vic = our lil’ side kick 👶❤️ We are SO excited to announce that we are PREGNANT! We feel so blessed & grateful. 🥰 #cococalientefamily 🌶🥥,” Nicole wrote as a caption to an Instagram photo.

In the photo, Nicole and Victor are seen toasting the news while enjoying some food in bed. In front of them is also a sonogram depicting a July 2021 arrival date for the new member of their family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙽𝚒𝚌𝚘𝚕𝚎 𝙵𝚛𝚊𝚗𝚣𝚎𝚕 🐣 (@coconuts_)

The relationship between Nicole and Victor has always seemed like a strong one. During the Big Brother 20 season, the couple was featured during a segment as the cast watched on from upstairs.

Nicole thought that she was arriving at the Big Brother house to help host a competition, but when she got there, Victor was waiting to propose to her. They got engaged as some additional former houseguests came out to help them celebrate.

Since they became engaged, Nicole and Victor have been seen on a season of The Amazing Race. Nicole also returned to play Big Brother again as part of the BB22 cast. She ended up finishing in third place while Victor watched from home.

More Big Brother news

A new season of the hit reality competition show is coming in summer 2021. The BB23 cast is already getting worked on, with applications still open for people who might want to play the game this time.

In some other interesting news from the world of Big Brother, Holly Allen from the BB21 cast recently stated that she knew someone from the cast before they even entered the house. It has led to a lot of guessing from fans because she didn’t reveal the name of that person yet.

Big Brother is currently on hiatus at CBS.