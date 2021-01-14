Big Brother 23: Applications still open for BB23 cast hopefuls

Big Brother 23 applications are still open for people hoping to play the game this summer.

This is great news for anyone who has hopes of joining the BB23 cast for the summer 2021 season.

The new season of Big Brother was already pre-ordered by CBS and it’s possible that it could be an all-new group of houseguests.

For the summer 2020 season, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the network rolled out a season of All-Stars. It was the second time the franchise had tried that casting method.

Cody Calafiore beat out Enzo Palumbo to become the Big Brother 22 winner, and now fans are ready for a new season of the show to get started.

Big Brother 23 applications

A website is up and running at CBS that provides an opportunity for people to apply online. It provides a portal to the eligibility requirements, the current status of applications, and the application itself.

People hoping to join the BB23 cast need to be at least 21 years of age by June 1, 2021. They also must be willing to go into seclusion (the house) for nearly 100 days of the season and have almost every moment of their stay be on camera.

The best advice for people interested in competing for the $500,000 prize on the reality competition show is to watch past seasons. They are all available through CBS All Access and it could serve as an advantage to be well-versed in former houseguests and their strategies.

If you do plan on filling out an application, set aside a large chunk of time to do it. There are a lot of eligibility requirements to read through and the application itself is very extensive.

The site has also added a note that reads, “Due to the pandemic, it is likely that all Semi-Finals Interviews will be done virtually via Skype/Zoom or another form of video conferencing.”

More Big Brother news

Big Brother 18 winner Nicole Franzel just revealed that she is pregnant. She is having a baby with her fiance Victor Arroyo, who she met as a member of the BB18 cast. They became engaged on an episode of Big Brother 20.

And speaking of babies, Big Brother 13 winner Rachel Reilly recently gave birth. It’s the second baby that she has had with her husband Brendon Villegas, whom she met on Big Brother 12.

Those aren’t the only Big Brother babies, either. Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson from Big Brother 19 just welcomed a new baby. And Bridgette Dunning from BB18 is also expecting.

Big Brother is currently on hiatus at CBS.