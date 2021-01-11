Big Brother pregnancy: Victor Arroyo reveals how far along Nicole Franzel is with their baby

Big Brother 18 couple Victor Arroyo and Nicole Franzel are going to be having a baby.

Nicole announced the big news on Sunday with an Instagram post to all of her followers.

Victor has also taken the time to make a post to Instagram where he has shared some sonograms from their ultrasound.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

Within his note to Instagram users, Victor also revealed how far along Nicole is with the pregnancy.

Victor announces that he is going to be a dad

“[W]e’re pregnant 😍 *7 week ultrasound picture; currently 11 weeks!! 👨🏽‍🍼,” Victor wrote as a caption for the photo he shared on social media.

As seen below in what appears to be a picture taken by Nicole, Victor is sitting in front of a computer and pointing at some images of their baby on the screen.

But back to the length of Nicole’s pregnancy for a moment. The Big Brother 22 season finale was on October 28. Counting all of November and December, as well as the first 10 days of January and the last three days of October, we arrive at 74 days.

Read More Big Brother finale date 2020: Tonight the BB22 cast completes its journey

It would appear that the couple wasted no time once they were reunited after Nicole spent more than three months being a member of the BB22 cast.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victor Arroyo III (@elfitvic)

It is expected that Nicole and Victor will continue to share updates of their baby journey on social media as it continues and that we will have an exciting birth to report on this summer.

Summer 2021 is also when the new season of Big Brother is expected to air on CBS. Applications are still open for people who want to join the BB23 cast.

More news from the world of Big Brother

Recently, Janelle Pierzina spoke about who she says were the first five people called to become members of the BB22 cast. It gives a look at what could have been a really interesting cast had the producers been able to get everyone on the show that they wanted.

Holly Allen from Big Brother 21 also just revealed that she knew someone on her season from before they went on the show. And Kathryn Dunn insinuates that the person is not her. That has fans debating a bit on social media about who she could be talking about.

We also heard an interesting revelation from Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves. She hopes to be the host of the show for many more years and referenced the length of time that Bob Barker spent as the host of The Price Is Right.

Big Brother is currently on hiatus at CBS.