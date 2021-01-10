Julie Chen Moonves wants to host Big Brother for many more years

Big Brother host, Julie Chen Moonves recently stopped by the Hello, Friends! podcast to speak with Nicole Anthony and Eric Curto.

Nicole and Eric routinely have former Big Brother houseguests as guests on their podcast to talk about life, love, and their experiences on the show.

This time, they brought in the host of the reality competition show, and Julie had a lot to talk about.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

One topic that Julie touched upon is how she wanted Celebrity Big Brother to air on CBS this winter. She thought it was the perfect time to bring on a group of celebrities because they aren’t vacationing as much. She is probably right.

Among the other topics that Julie also discussed was how long she would like to be the host of Big Brother.

How long will Julie Chen Moonves host Big Brother?

If it is up to Julie, she will be hosting Big Brother for many, many more years. She mentioned Bob Barker, who hosted the game show The Price is Right from 1972 to 2007, as someone she would like to emulate.

That’s 35 years of hosting for Bob. So far, Julie has been hosting Big Brother since July of 2000. It means she has a lot of years left in which she could catch Bob, but she also insinuated that she would not want to surpass him.

Read More Big Brother legend Janelle Pierzina auctions off show necklace for charity

Counting online, celebrity, and regular versions of the show, Julie has now hosted a total of 25 different Big Brother seasons. That’s an amazing tally so far, with Big Brother 23 set to add to her count during summer 2021.

The YouTube video below provides the full interview that Nicole and Eric had with Julie, where even more topics were touched upon.

Big Brother news and drama

There has been some drama coming out on social media about the former relationship between Haleigh Broucher and Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat. They met as members of the BB20 cast and had been dating for about two years.

Haleigh posted in July that she and Fessy had broken up. But this week, Haleigh stated that they were in a relationship again when Fessy went out to film a new season of The Challenge for MTV.

Now, Fessy has weighed in with an interview he just did, stating that he was not in a relationship with Haleigh when he left for The Challenge. It has certainly created a lot of buzz on social media.

For fans getting excited about when the next season of the show is finally starting, Big Brother 23 has been ordered by CBS and it is on the way for this summer.

Cheers to our hostess with the mostest @JCMoonves! 🥂✨ Comment “happy birthday” to show this #BigBrother queen some love! pic.twitter.com/AgY1fRQs0G — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) January 6, 2021

Big Brother is currently on hiatus at CBS.