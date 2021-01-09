Big Brother drama: Fessy Shafaat refutes relationship claims made by Haleigh Broucher

Fessy Shafaat from Big Brother 20 has responded to the claims that Haleigh Broucher recently made about their relationship.

And, Fessy does not agree with the version of the story that Haleigh has told. It is all leading to an intense debate among fans about who is telling the truth.

Fessy and Haleigh met as members of the BB20 cast, striking up a showmance that they carried into the real world. They then attempted to make a long-distance relationship work for two years.

This summer, Haleigh announced their breakup on social media. It was something that Fessy confirmed at the time, but that story was elaborated upon by Haleigh through her Patreon page.

Haleigh says she still had a relationship with Fessy while he went on a new season of The Challenge. She also says that they were planning to continue working on that relationship when he was done filming the show.

Fessy Shafaat shares his side of relationship drama with Haleigh Broucher

“We were not together,” Fessy said to Us Weekly in a new interview. “We broke up a month or two before we left for the show, and we hadn’t talked for, like, a month. Then, a week or two before I left for the show, I went to surprise her in Texas.”

Fessy went on to explain a bit more where he was coming from when he stated that they were not officially “together” when he left to film The Challenge: Double Agents.

“We spent two years together, so I went and saw her. She was like, ‘Well, what are we gonna do? When you’re on the show, are you gonna tell the girls we’re working on it?’ I was kind of beating around the bush, saying, ‘Let’s see where it goes,’” Fessy stated.

The “girls” that they are referring to are other cast members of The Challenge, where there are often new relationships getting sparked each season that the show airs on MTV. There are even rumors that Fessy met someone on the show and that they are dating.

“I said, ‘Listen, if you want to get back together — you posted the breakup [news on social media], so post that we’re back together. If you don’t feel comfortable doing that, then let’s just see what happens,” Fessy said in his interview.

“How do you expect me to go on this show and say we’re going to be together, but you don’t even feel comfortable telling your people that we got back together because you’re scared of what they’ll think?’ That’s not fair to me,” Fessy concluded.

Below is a video that the former couple shared online shortly after they left the Big Brother house.

