Big Brother 20 couple Haleigh Broucher and Fessy Shafaat break up

The Big Brother 20 showmance between Haleigh Broucher and Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat has officially come to an end.

In a social media post that she shared with all of her friends, family, and followers, Haleigh announced the sad news that they have broken up.

BB20 showmance makes it to real world

Haleigh and Fessy started up a relationship while they were members of the Big Brother 20 cast. Their romance continued outside of the house and had been ongoing for nearly two years.

As part of her message, Haleigh wrote “To all of the fans, it is with a heavy heart that Fes and I have made the decision to split ways and focus on ourselves.”

She wrote at length about the decision they had to make, the joys they had experienced together, and that each of them “will always hold a place in our hearts for the other.”

She also noted that one of the reasons the relationship has come to an end is the online pressure that the couple has had to deal with. She did not elaborate upon that point but also stated that their lives moving in different directions, and their different backgrounds, played a part in the breakup.

Haleigh ended the note by writing, “We hope that you can respect our privacy and healing at this time.”

The full note is shared below:

Haleigh and Fessy on Big Brother 20

During the summer 2018 Big Brother season, Haleigh Broucher and Faysal Shafaat became two of the 16 houseguests competing for the $500,000 prize.

The house was really divided that year and the showmance between Haleigh and Fessy was on one side of the house, with a much more powerful alliance of Tyler Crispin, Angela Rummans, BB20 winner Kaycee Clark, and several other people running the game from the other side.

The season also included Bayleigh Dayton and Swaggy C, who have now married each other. Tyler and Angela also became a BB20 couple, even though they tried to hide it inside the house, and they are now living together.

Faysal finished the season in ninth place after making the mistake of targeting Scottie Salton with his Head of Household power. Haleigh lasted a bit longer, finishing in seventh place, but proved unable to stop the Level 6 alliance.

While Fessy has been competing on MTV’s The Challenge, Haleigh is one of the names that keeps popping up as a potential BB22 cast member. There are worries, though, that Big Brother 22 could get canceled.

Big Brother is currently on hiatus at CBS.