The Challenge’s Tori Deal reveals details about breakup with Jordan Wiseley

Tori Deal has shared more details about her split from fiance Jordan Wiseley, as The Challenge star recently appeared on a podcast.

In particular, Tori shared that she and her former-fiance Jordan “were on the rocks for a lot longer than people know,” and they waited for a while to announce the breakup publicly.

Despite rumors that have persisted, she maintains that their breakup occurred right after The Challenge: Double Agents ended for her and that she didn’t cheat on him while filming the season.

Tori Deal reveals more breakup details

Double Agents competitor Tori Deal was interviewed on a Chicks in the Office Podcast episode where she talked about her breakup with Jordan Wiseley, who isn’t part of the Double Agents cast with her.

“What people don’t realize is that me and Jordan were really on the rocks for a lot longer than people know, and we had broken up before The Challenge, for a little bit,” Tori spilled during the podcast episode.

“I really, really begged him to stay with me, and I was like, ‘You know, let’s try to work it out,’” Tori also shared.

“We had this moment where I’m like, ‘Alright, I’m gonna go on the show. You’re gonna stay home, let’s see if this distance will help us,’” Tori revealed.

However, it didn’t seem to have much effect on helping to make things better for them.

Tori also said that COVID-19 was hard on their relationship, as she added, “we were just fighting all the time,” due to living together and being “on top of each other.”

“Obviously, when I came home, we broke up really soon. It was pretty much like the week after,” Tori said with regards to her competing on Double Agents.

She also said they didn’t publicly announce the split “for months.” The former Challenge couple announced their breakup via Instagram posts on November 27, 2020.

Tori says ‘both of us were torn at the heart’

During her interview, Tori also mentioned that she and Jordan were both going through a lot and both of them were “torn at the heart” due to the breakup.

“We were like, ‘Damn we had this beautiful little love, where did it go?'” Tori added. “That’s just kind of something we were saying bye to than a lot longer than people realized.”

Jordan originally proposed to Tori back on the War of the Worlds 2 season of The Challenge. After winning an elimination event, he got down on one knee to pop the question, with host TJ Lavin standing nearby and castmates cheering them on. Tori said “yes.”

The engaged competitors appeared on the follow-up season, The Challenge: Total Madness, last year. It featured all of the competitors living underground in a bunker, making it a bit more stressful or traumatic for some. They left that season still a couple, with fans awaiting possible word of a wedding.

Jordan and Tori seemed to endure that “madness,” but ahead of the new Double Agents season’s release, rumors started to pop up that Tori may have cheated on her fiance while filming the show.

Some believed she cheated with castmate Fessy Shafaat, and a recent teaser clip had some fans thinking that confirmed it. However, Tori maintains she didn’t cheat on Jordan while on the show. Fessy is also shown moving on during the fourth episode of Double Agents to focus his attention on castmate Gabby Allen.

“Obviously, I’m still healing,” Tori revealed during the podcast interview. “It still hurts, and how can you ever really get over… I mean, I thought I was gonna marry him.”

As more of the Double Agents episodes air, it’s possible that more details could emerge, as Tori is probably unable to reveal everything that goes down on the new season.

The Challenge: Double Agents airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.