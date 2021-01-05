The Challenge: Double Agents teaser clip seemingly reveals castmates’ secret romance

A new video clip for The Challenge: Double Agents seems to show that two castmates rumored to be involved in a romantic hookup possibly got together on the show.

The Challenge spoilers will follow in this article, so those who want to watch things unfold want to skip the clip and details.

However, MTV shared the newest teaser clip ahead of their return with Episode 4, set for Wednesday, January 6, most likely to stir up interest in what’s about to unfold between two cast members.

Did MTV reveal a Double Agents secret romance?

Recently, MTV shared a preview clip for an upcoming episode of Double Agents, and it appears it might confirm some major rumors involving castmates.

In the clip, Tori Deal is hanging out in the hot tub with Aneesa Ferreira and Fessy Shafaat, who are teammates. Tori’s former partner, Cory Wharton, is also a bystander during the nighttime conversation.

“At the end of the day, you’re a badass competitor. You win daily challenges,” Fessy says as he praises Tori’s game. In a voice-over from her confessional interview, Tori is heard questioning where she stands with him.

From there, Fessy’s confessional interview reveals he’s “getting to know Tori” and that they “honestly have a genuine connection.”

He mentions that during his rookie season (on Total Madness), Tori was with Jordan Wiseley the whole time, so he really didn’t get to talk with her much.

“She’s a very dope woman and, I mean, she is a very good looking woman,” Fessy admits during his interview in the clip (below).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Challenge (@challengemtv)

“There’s something going on between those two. I know that Tori’s engaged, but it’s not looking good,” Cory says in his confessional interview. Cory lost Tori as his partner in Episode 3 when Devin Walker won the elimination and chose to steal Tori as his new partner.

Meanwhile, it looks like Fessy was stealing Tori’s attention from Jordan during Double Agents.

Tori and Jordan confirmed breakup before Double Agents aired

Weeks before The Challenge: Double Agents even started to air on MTV, Tori, and former fiance, Jordan, both confirmed on social media they’d split up. Their explanations both made the breakup seem amicable and that there was no malice involved.

The two had been engaged to be married ever since the epic proposal shown on The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 as Jordan popped the question after winning an elimination.

They were still together as a couple on Total Madness and seemed to have things still on track for a wedding. However, rumors started to arrive last year that the couple was no longer together as they seemed to stop appearing on each other’s social media as frequently.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tori Deal (@tori_deal)

There had even been some speculation regarding Tori and Fessy ahead of Double Agents, although Tori said in her breakup Instagram post:

“This decision was not made with malice and it does not stem from a place of anger. I know some of you may think that there was “one big thing” that happened to cause this, but there wasn’t.”

She mentioned, “Even though Jordan and I are going to be moving forward in separate ways, our love, support, and connection with one another only grows stronger and deeper.”

An Instagram fan account of The Challenge was previously able to piece together a few IG Story screenshots that seemed to show Tori and Fessy had been in the same room together. That “evidence” may have revealed the two are still seeing each other after Double Agents filmed.

Neither Tori nor Fessy have confirmed any relationship, though, and it appears they may have kept it under wraps to not spoil the show.

Now with MTV’s newest teaser clip, it seems to confirm further that something was going on between Tori and Fessy on Double Agents while Jordan was absent from the show.

The Challenge: Double Agents airs Wednesdays at 8/7c.