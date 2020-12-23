Is Big Brother winner Jackson Michie dating actress Morgan Simianer?

Big Brother 21 winner Jackson Michie and Cheer star Morgan Simianer have certainly gotten the rumor mill buzzing.

Recent TikTok videos starring the two have caused a lot of people to ask if they are a couple.

It’s a fair question, especially since Jackson and Holly Allen are no longer dating.

Jackson and Holly were in a showmance within the BB21 house, and they tried to continue that relationship in the real world.

The relationship didn’t survive the spotlight, though, with each posting that the couple had broken up back in June.

Jackson Michie and Morgan Simianer spending time together

As showcased in the social media posts shared below, Jackson and Morgan have been hanging out.

Let’s begin with Morgan teasing Jackson about looking for a wife…

And now let’s move on to Jackson and Morgan enjoying some wine while listening to Megan Thee Stallion.

And how about Jackson and Morgan acting out a scene from Uncle Buck, as they play the parts of John Candy and Macaulay Culkin?

If nothing else, it is extremely clear that Jackson and Morgan are at least great friends. They love spending time together, joking around, and sharing that friendship on social media.

Yes, this could also be a move to create some buzz for each of them, crisscrossing the world of Big Brother with that of Cheer on Netflix. We may have to just keep close tabs on this relationship, and wait for them to either confirm or deny that they are a couple.

More news from the world of Big Brother

It has been a busy few weeks for former Big Brother houseguests. A lot of them have been posting updates to social media, including Diane Henry from Big Brother 5, who just gave birth to a beautiful daughter.

Three-time Big Brother houseguest Da’Vonne Rogers also just revealed some big news. She is going to be appearing on the soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful next week.

And speaking of television appearances, Cowboy Mike from Big Brother 5 is on the newest episode of Catfish on MTV.

For fans who just want the show to return to television, the great news is that CBS and show producers are working on getting Big Brother 23 ready for airing. We still have a little while to wait, but at least it is on the schedule for the network.

Big Brother is currently on hiatus at CBS.