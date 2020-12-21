Diane Henry from Big Brother 5, Big Brother All-Stars gives birth again

Former Big Brother houseguest Diane Henry has just given birth to a beautiful baby girl.

In an Instagram post, Diane shared that baby’s name by posting, “I’d like to introduce Miss Rose Lindsey McFarland.”

McFarland is Diane’s married name and she also has a young son that she shares photos of frequently on her Instagram page (above).

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

Some new Big Brother fans might not be familiar with the name, because Diane played Big Brother quite a few years ago.

Who is Diane Henry from Big Brother?

Diane Henry first appeared on Big Brother 5, which took place during the summer of 2004. She finished in third place, with Drew Daniel getting named the winner and Michael “Cowboy” Ellis coming in third place.

Diane was invited back to be part of the first Big Brother All-Stars season (Big Brother 7). Diane ended up being the fourth person evicted from the show – one week before Kaysar Ridha was voted out.

Mike “Boogie” Malin was the first Big Brother All-Stars winner and Erika Landin finished in second place.

Diane reveals her second baby

On Sunday, Diane shared a series of photos revealing that she had just given birth to her baby daughter. The baby appears to have come a little early, based on the caption that came with the images.

“I’d like to introduce Miss Rose Lindsey McFarland making her grand entrance 5 weeks early just in time for Christmas! Mom & Dad are over the shock and doing well lol…,” Diane shared with all of her followers.

One of the photos shows her husband holding Rose and the other two photos show Diane holding her new baby girl. We fully expect more photos to show up on Instagram in the coming days and weeks as they continue to celebrate the birth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diane McFarland (@diane_twin1)

More Big Brother news

Elsewhere in the world of Big Brother houseguests, it was just revealed that Kathryn Dunn and Reality Steve have broken up. The relationship went public back in June but has now come to a close.

We also learned that Nicole Franzel has a lot of plans now that she has retired from playing Big Brother.

Nicole let her fans know that she is working on a book and that she would love to participate in a season of Dancing With the Stars.

Big Brother 20 winner Kaycee Clark also shared some great news, as she just celebrated a big anniversary with her girlfriend.

Big Brother is currently on hiatus at CBS.