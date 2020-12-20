Kaycee Clark celebrates anniversary with girlfriend, model Tayler Jimenez

Big Brother 20 winner Kaycee Clark just celebrated her two-year anniversary with model Tayler Jimenez.

The couple appears to be in San Diego, California in images that have been shared on social media.

Kaycee took to her Instagram page to post about the big day, and quite a few fans and followers have already stopped by to like the photos.

Along with the photos, Kaycee posted an extensive caption speaking about her love for Tayler.

“2 years ago we made it official on this day. Thank you for being you and loving me for me. 🥰,” the caption begins.

“I know its been a a hell of a ride the past couple years I want you to know that I appreciate you so much you have been a trooper dealing with me, the dogs, my life on TV, our relationship on social media, me smothering you with love and kisses every single day, me getting on your damn nerves cause I play too much all of it you the real MVP. 🤩❤️,” Kaycee continues.

Kaycee closed out her message by writing, “Im excited to continue growing, learning, and living our best lives together. Cheers to many many more hours, days, months, years, and decades with you! I love you muy muy mucho beautiful 😘❤️”

Kaycee also added the hashtags #Anniversary and #LoveIsLove to the lovely message that she wrote to Tayler.

From Big Brother to The Challenge

Kaycee Clark won Big Brother 20 when the jury voted for her over Tyler Crispen. It was a dramatic finale for the BB20 cast, but Kaycee took home the $500,000 prize.

Tyler and Kaycee were both slated to return to play Big Brother 22, but at the last moment, Kaycee was taken off the cast list. Tyler ultimately went on the show but without any true allies, he didn’t make it to the end.

With some time on her hands, Kaycee joined the cast for The Challenge: Double Agents. She can be seen on the current season that is now airing on MTV.

Kaycee still recovering from surgery

Kaycee is also still recovering from the surgery that she had to have on her leg. In the photo above, Kaycee is shown still wearing the brace that is designed to help her with the healing process.

When it comes to former Big Brother houseguests that fans want to see return to the show, Kaycee Clark is certainly on the list. Hopefully, she heals up well and we can all see her return for a future season of the show.

Big Brother is currently on hiatus at CBS.