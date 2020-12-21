Big Brother’s Kathryn Dunn and Reality Steve have ended relationship

Kathryn Dunn from Big Brother 21 and Steve Carbone (better known as Reality Steve) had been dating for a little while.

News of the relationship came out in June, which was about the same time that rumors about the Big Brother 22 cast were crisscrossing social media.

Reality Steve, who is best known for revealing huge spoilers about The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, was first on the scene for these hot dating rumors.

It appears, though, that the relationship hasn’t ended up lasting very long and that the couple has gone their separate ways.

Kat and Steve both confirm the relationship is over

On a recent podcast, Steve noted that his relationship with Kat was no longer romantic. It was part of Episode 212 for fans who might want to go back and listen to it.

And as for Kat, she confirmed the breakup in the oddest way possible. After Steve mentioned it on his podcast, a thread popped up on Reddit and that is where Kat let the fans know that Steve was telling the truth.

On the thread, one fan stated that they felt it was a “strange pairing” and that led to another user posting, “Clout. Also he helped her get her podcast going…”

That was where Kat felt that she needed to say something and she posted the following:

“I seriously don’t understand why y’all think I was with Steve for the clout. We kept details of our relationship private and I posted maybe one photo of us while we were together. Be realistic here: don’t you think I would have been showing off our relationship more if it was “for clout”? As for my podcast, Elena Davies helped me get it going. That’s why I use her editor, her voiceover guy, her graphics person, etc. Steve and I had fun bonding over the podcast thing but to say I used him?🙄 You’re just saying that to make me look bad.”

She also posted additional comments, stating that she lives about 40 minutes from Steve and that she is sad about the relationship coming to an end. She did not clarify if they are still friends or if she will continue to record her own podcast at his place.

More Big Brother news

Elsewhere in the world of former Big Brother houseguests, Big Brother 20 winner Kaycee Clark celebrated a big anniversary with her girlfriend. She shared it with all of her fans on social media.

Big Brother 19 houseguests Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf have also shared some really cute photos of their new baby daughter.

Big Brother is currently on hiatus at CBS.