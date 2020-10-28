Big Brother 22: Janelle, Kaysar, and Bayleigh reveal who they want to win

They don’t have a vote, but the Big Brother 22 cast members who were sent home pre-jury have some thoughts about who should win this season.

We got to see a fun segment during the last episode where Janelle Pierzina, Kaysar Ridha, Nicole Anthony, Keesha Smith, and Bayleigh Dayton spoke about the current season of the show.

The quintet has also been interviewed outside of the show, giving their opinions on who they feel should be named the Big Brother 22 winner.

Cody Calafiore, Nicole Franzel, and Enzo Palumbo made it to the final three and one of them is going to leave with $500,000 following the 2020 Big Brother finale on October 28.

Who do the pre-jury five want to win Big Brother 22?

According to Us Weekly, Keesha feels that Cody should win, but stated that she wouldn’t mind it if Nicole won. Her reasoning was that “her and I discussed opening an animal sanctuary if either had won the show, so I know her money would be going to a good cause!”

Nicole Anthony says that she feels anyone who makes it to the final two deserves to win. She wants Enzo to win, stating that, “he voted for me to stay the night of my eviction, so I may be slightly biased because I respect him casting votes that didn’t always ‘go with the house.'”

Janelle said that if Enzo made it to the final two, she would have voted for him as a member of the BB22 jury. She says that Cody deserves to win, though, and that he “played an amazing game.”

Sharing his opinion about the endgame of Big Brother 22, Kaysar said, “It’s fair to say Cody is most deserving to win this season unless someone removes him from the game. In which case that person deserves to win.”

Bayleigh also stated that if she were a member of the BB22 that she would vote for Enzo to win. When speaking about who deserves to win, Bayleigh said, “I think both Cody and Enzo deserve to win All-Stars. They have played hard, given their all to the game, and both have never seen the block. Amazing game from both of them.”

Looking forward with Big Brother

With strong television ratings, it is clear that CBS still has a winner in the stable with Big Brother. That’s one of the reasons applications are already open for the next season. It’s unclear when that will take place, but we are hoping for Celebrity Big Brother 3 to first air this winter.

Since Survivor was taken off the CBS schedule, there is room to run another winter celebrity season. And there is no shortage of celebrities who want to play. Recently, a star from Bachelor Nation stated that they wanted to play.

Stay tuned, because we could have some fresh Big Brother news to pass on once the buzz about the Big Brother 22 winner has started to die down.

Big Brother 22 concludes Wednesday at 9/8c on CBS.